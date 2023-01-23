With T.D. Jakes Passing the Torch, We Look At Black Religious Leaders Then and Now

Minister Ralph Abernathy

Ralph Abernathy was a close friend of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a fellow minister. Abernathy was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1948. He became the pastor of First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama in 1952. He used his faith to influence his work in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He moved to Atlanta to be the pastor of West Hunter Baptist Church

