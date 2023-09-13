Black Actresses Who Should Star in the New Murder She Wrote Movie

Murder She Wrote is one of the most popular TV series of all time. The drama following author Jessica Fletcher as she solves mysteries in her small town of Cabot Cove, Maine. Seriously, Cabot Cove is the deadliest town in America. Look, so much of what makes the series a classic is Angela Lansbury’s unforgettable portrayal of the smart, fearless Jessica. No one can ever replace her or copy what she brought to the role. However, there is room for a new interpretation. With Universal Pictures developing a new Murder She Wrote movie, we have some suggestions for Black actresses who could become the next Jessica Fletcher.
Murder She Wrote is one of the most popular TV series of all time. The drama following author Jessica Fletcher as she solves mysteries in her small town of Cabot Cove, Maine. Seriously, Cabot Cove is the deadliest town in America. Look, so much of what makes the series a classic is Angela Lansbury’s unforgettable portrayal of the smart, fearless Jessica. No one can ever replace her or copy what she brought to the role. However, there is room for a new interpretation. With Universal Pictures developing a new Murder She Wrote movie, we have some suggestions for Black actresses who could become the next Jessica Fletcher.
Octavia Spencer
About 10 years ago, NBC had plans to reboot Murder She Wrote into a new series. Octavia Spencer was set to take on the lead role, but the project never moved forward. The Oscar winner was cast for a reason. She has the perfect blend of drama and comedy to make the wild stories seem believable.
CCH Pounder
Angela Lansbury was a legend who brought gravitas to the quirky series. If you’re looking for someone with a similar impact, look no further than CCH Pounder.
Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine brings an elegance to every role she plays. Jessica is smart, tough and honest, all qualities that the Waiting to Exhale star has in abundance.
Regina Hall
You’d be hard pressed to find an actress better at effortlessly moving between serious moments and complete absurdity. Regina Hall can deliver the compassion needed in a particularly tough murder case, but also portray the ridiculousness that’s found in a small town.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross is primarily known as a comedian, but we’ve also seen her deliver very moving performances in black-ish and The High Note. She would definitely have a fresh, unique take on the character and introduce a new Jessica Fletcher.
Anika Noni Rose
Anika Noni Rose is a captivating actress who makes all her characters instantly likable. She feels like someone who would provide a stable presence among Cabot Cove’s eccentric cast of characters.
Jennifer Hudson
Here’s the thing: If you cast Jennifer Hudson, you have to find a reason for Jessica Fletcher to sing.
Keke Palmer
On the off chance that producers decide to go in a completely different direction and explore how a young Jessica became the successful author/detective, Keke Palmer could definitely add her big personality to the character.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is perfect for any role. If this were about a remake of King Lear, she’d still be on the list. If Universal wants to take Murder She Wrote in the same direction as Paramount has done with Mission: Impossible, Viola would be the big name to help launch a franchise.
Niecy Nash-Betts
With The Rookie: Feds still on the bubble at ABC, Niecy could be a brilliant Jessica Fletcher. Whatever direction the film goes in, the Emmy winner can handle it. Whether it’s comedy, drama, hard-boiled thriller, or even the interesting “Jessica Fletcher is a serial killer” internet theory. Niecy would kill every single one, pun intended.
Nia Long
Nia Long has a captivating presence that commands the audience to pay attention. No matter where the mystery goes, she will compel viewers to follow the clues.
Yara Shahidi
If we’re considering a possible prequel, and this is just me guessing, Yara Shahidi would be a more modern Jessica. It would be extremely fascinating to see how the character and the mysteries work in 2023.
Jenifer Lewis
If you’re looking for a fiery, gives no fucks Jessica, we have to talk about Jenifer Lewis. I’d love to see her as a feisty, independent woman who’s fought hard to become a successful author and has no time for those who question her skills as an investigator.
Vanessa L. Williams
In addition to being a talented actress who’s worked in multiple genres, Vanessa L. Williams is also very recognizable for the average viewer. Studios love casting likable, fan favorites, and that’s what she is.
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba can make every scene feel important while also bringing a real world quality to the story. She’s simultaneously regal and down to Earth.