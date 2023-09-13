Black Actresses Who Should Star in the New Murder She Wrote Movie

Murder She Wrote is one of the most popular TV series of all time. The drama following author Jessica Fletcher as she solves mysteries in her small town of Cabot Cove, Maine. Seriously, Cabot Cove is the deadliest town in America. Look, so much of what makes the series a classic is Angela Lansbury’s unforgettable portrayal of the smart, fearless Jessica. No one can ever replace her or copy what she brought to the role. However, there is room for a new interpretation. With Universal Pictures developing a new Murder She Wrote movie, we have some suggestions for Black actresses who could become the next Jessica Fletcher.

