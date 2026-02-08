Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Best Celeb Looks at The GQ Bowl: The Ultimate Super Bowl Fashion Crossover Event 

Before the Super Bowl kickoff, our favorite celebrities stepped out for the GQ Bowl and we had to show off their looks.

(L)Teyana Taylor (C) Victor Cruz (R) Queen Latifah (Getty Images)

Before the Super Bowl main, celebrities brought the fashion heat to the annual GQ Bowl in San Francisco. Known as the ultimate “toast to the global symbiosis of sports and fashion,” this high-profile event has become one of the top-rated parties to attend during the big weekend. By bridging the gap between the gridiron and the catwalk, this major runway showcase—led by designer Thom Browne—provided a platform for luxury tailoring to meet athletic culture. From Queen Latifah to Victor Cruz, some of the industry’s biggest names gathered to celebrate this massive fashion occasion. Let’s take a look at these fiery looks from our industry favorites.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor at the GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection held at Legion of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Come on, y’all. Is it really a shock that Teyana Taylor stepped OUT for this Thom Browne for the fall collection presentation? Miss Mama is bad!!!

Teyana Taylor and Daughters

Teyana Taylor, Rue Rose Shumpert and Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. at the GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection held at Legion of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor even made it a fashion affair by bringing her children, Iman “Junie” and Rue Rose Shumpert, to show off their coordinated looks on the carpet.

Nate Burleson

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Nate Burleson attends GQ Bowl 2026 – Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for GQ)

This red suit was absolutely made for Nate Burleson! The “CBS Mornings” journalist and former NFL star looked sharp and posed for the cameras the moment he arrived at the Thom Browne event. He definitely knew he was one of the best-dressed in the building!

Sauce Gardner and Evan Mock

Sauce Gardner and Evan Mock at the GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection held at Legion of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts player Sauce Gardner, and model Evan Mock was serving sexy as they sat front row for the Thom Browne fashion event. Hey fellas, y’all looking good!

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah at the GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection held at Legion of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Hollywood’s “IT” couple, Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols, arrived at the event looking every bit gorgeous. We all know the “Ladies First” legend never has a hair out of place, but can we talk about that glow? Seriously, Queen, can you drop the skincare routine?

Ayan Brumfield

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Ayan Broomfield attends GQ Bowl 2026 at Legion Of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Canadian tennis player Ayan Broomfield looked phenomenal on the red carpet, wearing one of Thom Browne’s designs. We may have to replicate this look.

Mya Danielle

Mya Danielle at the GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection held at Legion of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

We have one word for Mya Danielle’s look: FIERCE. You’d better serve us looks! We see you, girl.

Marcus Allen

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Marcus Allen (C) attends GQ Bowl 2026 – Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for GQ)

Marcus Allen snapped photos at the impeccable Thom Browne events alongside his industry peers.

Victor Cruz

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Victor Cruz attends GQ Bowl 2026 – Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for GQ)

NFL Superstar Victor Cruz had to remind us how fine he is as he arrived at the GQ Bowl. Hey, Mr. Cruz.

Queen Latifah and Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz and Queen Latifah at the GQ Bowl, presenting the Thom Browne Fall 2026 collection held at Legion of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Queen Latifah and Victor Cruz were all smiles in this photo—and honestly, looking as fine as they are, we would be too! They definitely understood the assignment.

Wisdom Kaye and Vinnie Hacker

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Vinnie Hacker and Wisdom Kaye attend GQ Bowl 2026 – Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for GQ)

Social media fashion favorite Wisdom Kaye gave us exactly what we needed in his Thom Browne outfit at the GQ Bowl. We definitely need to see more of him.

Kitty Ca$h

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Kitty Ca$h attends GQ Bowl 2026 – Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for GQ)

We love everything about this look on DJ Kitty Ca$h as she struck a pose for the camera. The gray socks paired with the gray heels are such a dope combo—it’s giving high-fashion schoolgirl with a major twist.

Nicky Campbell

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Nicky Campbell attends GQ Bowl 2026 at Legion Of Honor on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Our favorite social media fashion critic, Nicky Campbell, showed the girls exactly how it’s done in this cream Thom Browne attire. We just love him!

