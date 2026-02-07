Exclusive: How KevOnStage And Tony Baker’s Friendship Launched The Best Duo In Black Comedy

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Kevin Fredericks aka “KevOnStage” attends the Episodic Fiction Pilot Showcase during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray Theatre on January 27, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In the landscape of Black comedy, few partnerships resonate with the effortless chemistry more than KevOnStage (Kevin Fredericks) and Tony Baker. Known as “The Bald Brothers,” after being friends for more than a decade, they have built one of the most beloved and profitable brands.

With a motif of comedy that stems from their organic chemistry, they are among the most popular comedians on the scene today. Whether they are giving their hot takes on Black pop culture on “The Bald Brothers Podcast” or selling out theaters across North America, their comedic synergy is magnetic.

Kev’s high-energy storytelling perfectly coincides with Baker’s razor-sharp observational humor. Nowhere is this better seen than on “Bald Brothers: A Freestyle Comedy Show.“

Currently airing on Tubi, the series is fully improvised, unlike traditional stand-up specials. Kev and Baker use real-life stories and prompts from live audiences across the country and turn them into hilarious comedy sketches.

​The Root caught up with Kev, and he spoke about developing the show, his organic chemistry with Baker, and why having your business together is essential for thriving in the digital age.

​As a stand-up veteran, Kev recalled meeting Baker at a comedy club and loved his approach to stand-up. Shortly thereafter, they became friends and forged a comedic partnership.

​“I met Tony at Nate Jackson’s Super Funny Comedy Club in Tacoma, Washington. I’ve been a fan of his for some years, from watching him on social media, and then I saw some of his stand-up on YouTube,” Kev said. “I thought we would be good friends.

​Eventually, when Kev moved to Los Angeles to take a job at All Def, he invited Tony to create content on the platform. Tony created the popular sports show called Two Minute Drill.

“We became friends, like I said we would,” Kev laughed.

​As their friendship began to grow, the dynamic duo went on tour. While grinding on the road together, Kev and Baker soon realized Kev joked that Baker left him behind to go so like a certain member of a renowned girls’ group.

​“We went on tour from 2018 to 2019, and then he became Beyoncé and went solo. That was fine, you gotta let Beyoncé go and be Beyoncé,” he joked. “I’m grateful that even though he’s become Beyoncé in our friendship, we still get to do some shows together.”

​”Bald Brothers: A Freestyle Comedy Show,” their latest project, is Tubi’s foray into creator-led content, and Kev noted that he and Tony’s style and camaraderie are perfect for the format. The concept of the show was inspired by how Black comedy is constantly evolving in the digital age, and Kev and Baker’s friendship is at the center of the project.

“I have been telling Tony that we had to find a way to do some stand-up together and generate more content. There were people who were killing and generating a lot more content than what we were doing,” Kev explained. “85 South was the first beacon. They were doing fully improvised specials.”

​Eventually, Richard Washington, who works at KevOnStage Studios, came up with the idea to invite audience members on stage so Kev and Baker could conduct unrehearsed interviews with them.

Initially, Kev was vehemently against the idea, saying to Washington,”This is a terrible idea.” Washington asked Ken and Baker to give the concept a try at one of their tour stops, and the rest is history.

​“One night we tried it at Flappers Comedy Club, and it was electric. We figured out how to build it out, and we’ve been rocking ever since,” Kev said. “That was the First Bald Brothers Show in 2024, and we’re still doing it.”​

​Undoubtedly, the success of Kev and Baker is grounded in their partnership built one of the rarest commodities in the entertainment industry: genuine brotherhood.

By prioritizing their friendship and not their egos, they have created a comedic ecosystem where their success amplifies each other. With each podcast episode, new series, and comedy show, Kev and Baker have redefined what it means to be a modern comedy duo with the power of friendship.

