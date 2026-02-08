Wild, Dramatic New Development in The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Health Journey

Towards the tail end of January, we gave you news about the unfortunate health condition of actor Quinton Aaron, who portrayed NFL star Michael Oher in the 2009 film, “The Blind Side.” And while his own journey is complicated enough, it looks like there’s some personal drama brewing at the same time. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Could the New Pope Be Black? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Could the New Pope Be Black?

As we previously told you, the actor was hospitalized after falling in his home in Atlanta while going up the stairs. Initially, family statements only mentioned that his legs suddenly gave out and that’s what caused his incident. However, less than five days later, Aaron’s family revealed that the actor suffered a spinal stroke and spoke out to his fans and followers to give them an update.

“We acknowledge that you’ve heard about Quinton Aaron‘s condition. We appreciate the overwhelming love, support and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public, and our concerned community. To update everyone, he had a spinal stroke. He is alert, aware and recovering,” the statement read. “The Aaron family has a lot to deal with for the betterment of their loved one, but will be sure to keep everyone posted regarding Quinton‘s health as we see fit.”

Now, in a twist that sounds like something straight off Lifetime Original Movies, Aaron’s brother Jared is sounding the alarm on his brother’s “wife,” and alleging that she’s not what she seems. Specifically, he told TMZ recently that Margarita Aaron isn’t married to his brother at all and is actually betrothed to another man altogether.

He also shared that he “genuinely fears for his brother’s life” and is mostly concerned that”she’s misrepresenting herself as his legal wife to the medical staff at the hospital and is helping to make crucial and life-saving medical decisions.”

However, let Margarita tell it, she and Aaron are involved and are in fact “spiritually married.” She pushed back on Jared’s claim asking: “If he’s saying I’m such a bad person, why does he live with me and Quinton?”

Jared also expressed apprehension over telling his brother what’s really going on with his “wife” and said he’d wait until he made a full recovery to loop him in. What’s more is that rest of actor’s family has also put out another statement questioning the validity of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage: “Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton & Margarita’s ‘marriage’ to each other as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse.”

They concluded, “We have found some alarming details. We as a family believe Margarita isn’t who she claimed to be to us. This has caused us to want to investigate her further.”

In an attempt to show that they mean business about getting to the bottom of whatever Margarita is allegedly up to, US Weekly reported on Thursday that she’s now been banned from the hospital where Quinton is recovering. In response to these new restrictions, Margarita said she’s “at peace” with the decision but blasted her husband’s family for being so skimpy with her access to him.

“I’m OK with it. I’m at peace with this. Quinton and I pray a lot and believe in God and believe in a higher power. I can feel his presence telling me this will work itself out,” she said. ““Hospital staff even told me they [Quinton’s family] were limiting visitation. They were only giving everyone five minutes once a day to be with him.”