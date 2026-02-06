Black Super Bowl Firsts You Never Knew About

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 14: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hug after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

With this weekend’s Super Bowl taking place during Black History Month, The Root felt it was a good time to celebrate several “firsts” in Black excellence in the NFL. We will recognize a few prominent accolades earned by people who have made their marks in the football league at the country’s biggest sporting event.

Doug Williams: First Black Quarterback To Start AND Win A Super Bowl Game

SAN DIEGO, CA – CIRCA 1988:Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins takes the snap against the Denver Broncos at Super Bowl 22 played at Jack Murphy Stadium circa 1988 in San Diego,California on January 31st 1988. He was named MVP of the game. (Photo by Owen Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)

At Super Bowl XXII, Williams led his team, the Washington Redskins (Now known as the Washington Commanders), to the title game in the 1987-1988 season. The team reached the championship game with an 11-4 record. Although Williams started the season as a backup and lost his first two games as the starter, he adjusted and led the Redskins to the Super Bowl.

The Redskins fell behind 10-0, but went on a history-making streak by scoring the game’s next 42 points as they defeated the Denver Broncos 42-10. When Williams led the charge, the team scored 35 points in the second quarter, setting a Super Bowl record. The quarterback became the first player in NFL history to pass for four touchdowns in a single quarter and four in one half. With those stats and the performance, of course, Williams also became the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player).

Williams’ play challenged the notion that a Black quarterback could not lead a successful football team.

Patrick Mahomes Becomes First Black Quarterback To Win Multiple Super Bowls

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took what Williams did one step, well, actually, two steps further when he won the 2020 Super Bowl. But three years later, in 2023, he became the first Black quarterback to win two Super Bowls. However, he wasn’t satisfied with that accomplishment and set his sights on becoming the first Black quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls, which he did, bringing the total to three, when the Chiefs won in 2024.

As the Chiefs did not make the playoffs this season, it doesn’t mean Mahomes is finished; we can expect more records to be broken if he returns to the Super Bowl. He also holds the record for the most appearances by a Black quarterback, with five.

Super Bowl LVII Featured Two Black Starting Quarterbacks For The First Time: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 3: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs share a moment during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night on February 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

While Mahomes had already made history by taking the team to this Super Bowl in 2023, Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts had to place his name in the history books when he led the Eagles to this season’s championship. Mahomes won the battle, but two years later, in the second Super Bowl game to feature two opposing Black quarterbacks, Hurts avenged his 2023 loss.

Tony Dungy Becomes First Black Coach To Win A Super Bowl in 2007

Jan 21, 2007; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach TONY DUNGY beat the Patriots 38-34 and go on to play the Bears in the 2007 Superbowl. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Dungy, who was a head coach for the Indianapolis Colts, led the franchise to the big game and the victory when they beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Super Bowl XLI Had Two Black Head Coaches For the First Time in NFL History: Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Head coaches, Lovie Smith of the Chicago Bears and Tony Dungy of the Indianapolis Colts pose together with the Super Bowl Trophy during a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on February 2, 2007 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

When Tony Dungy led the Colts to Super Bowl XLI in 2007, there was bound to be a Black head coach to hoist the trophy at the end of the game, as the Bears were led by Lovie Smith.

BONUS: Autumn Lockwood Becomes First Black Woman To Coach In a Super Bowl

TEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Assistant coach Autumn Lockwood of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In 2023, when the Eagles took on the Chiefs, Lockwood was on the coaching staff as an assistant sports performance coach for the Eagles. Before that, there had never been a woman coach at the Super Bowl.