GloRilla’s Sister Blasts Her for Not Giving Back to Family, But the Internet Says Not So Fast!

TORONTO, CANADA – JANUARY 5: Rapper GloRilla smiles following the basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on January 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

It’s not often that rapper GloRilla makes the news, but she’s unfortunately in the headlines and it’s all thanks to one of her estranged siblings. And what she has to say isn’t painting the Memphis-bred star in a positive light. However, for folks on social media, they’re not exactly rocking with her narrative. Let’s get into it!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Beyoncé’ Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Beyoncé’ Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Things all popped off after Scar Face Woods, one of the “F.N.F.” rapper’s sisters, went on Facebook to call her out for allegedly not giving back or helping our the family monetarily now that she’s famous. Woods and GloRilla are two out of 10 total in their family, with the rapper occupying the third-youngest spot.

In previous interviews, Glo has talked about how strict and religious her mom’s upbringing was, that she was “socially sheltered,” and the fact that she was homeschooled until she hit fifth grade. But outside of that, she hasn’t said too much about the dynamic between her and her siblings or what their relationship is like now.

Now, however, in various social posts and screengrabs, Woods is shedding new light on how GloRilla has allegedly treated the rest of her family, saying that the “Hollon” rapper hasn’t messed with the rest of her siblings “since she got on” about four years ago. She also claimed that Glo wasn’t as upright as her fans think and called her out for not breaking off the family with some money and claimed that their mom is still working at FedEx when she shouldn’t have to due to all the money the “TGIF” rapper is apparently making.

“Y’all mad I’m talking ’bout your favorite rapper. Y’all favorite rapper ain’t shit and I’m getting tired of it. Y’all talking ’bout some ‘she ain’t obligated.’ How the f*ck she ain’t obligated when she wanna sit here in all them interviews and talk about the struggles we been through and ain’t reached back to help none of us out? But got her friends riding and sh*t and my Mama still working at FedEx?”

Glorilla’s sister CALLS HER OUT for not helping her family out despite being RICH and claims that their Mom still works at Fedex 😳👀

pic.twitter.com/msvjNSyDpZ — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) February 4, 2026

Woods also talked down about Glo’s kind gesture from years prior when she gifted their father a Jaguar car for his retirement, claiming that while she gave him a car—it didn’t have any gas in it. What’s more is that Woods also claimed that her rapper sister never bought their mom a house, that she was once so poor she had to eat roaches and that she and GloRilla slept on a mattress on the floor with rats and roaches growing up and sometimes went days without eating.

While the “Let Her Cook” rapper has yet to issue out an official statement in response to her sister, she did indirectly respond by posting a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of a text message exchange between her and her mother in which Glo is thanked for her generosity.

“Thank You so very very much!!! Really didn’t want to ask because you already do so much for us. I thank you so very very much for all that you do. I don’t take it for granted at all!” Glo’s mother allegedly wrote in the texts.

While all of this is no doubt is heartbreaking to hear, contrary to whatever goal Glo’s sister thought she was accomplishing by airing the rapper out—once folks got wind of everything, they were quick to shut it down.

“She has 10 siblings supporting all of y’all and all y’all want sounds insane,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

I know people worth more than Glorilla and their families still work. Money don’t work like that guys. — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) February 5, 2026

“I know people worth more than Glorilla and their families still work. Money don’t work like that guys,” said another.

“Unpopular opinion, but your siblings and kids are not your retirement plans. I’m not saying don’t help your family, but family be the main entitled mfs trying to use you,” one other user wrote.

Added another: “Glo said all her 9 siblings were sleeping on the floor. Just because she became successful does not mean it’s her duty to fulfill the job that her parents were supposed to do.”

“Being mad at your rich sister but not mad at your parents who had more kids than they could afford ? Yeah ok,” said another user.

One person also noted, “I hope Glorilla is ok. It’s nasty when family turn on you. Entitlement is a disease.”