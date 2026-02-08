Major New Development After Pipe-Burst Flooding At Howard University

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 5: A sign greets people at the entrance to Howard University on June 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

As extreme winter weather continues to cover Washington, D.C., Howard University students often huddle inside Bethune Annex Cafe — one of only two dining cafeterias at the historically Black university. But after students and staff were rushed out of dining hall, reports of a pipe burst on the main floor caused widespread panic.

Videos showing different angles of the damage quickly flooded social media, with journalist Stephen Graddick IV breaking the news. “Students Scramble With campus dining down, students are searching for meals and answers,” he wrote.

The university later released a statement clarifying that “the water leak was quickly contained, and there was no reported harm to students or employees,” but concerned community members still let their fears and frustrations be known online.

“Why do we find out these things on social media? Smh, let me check on my child,” @organizedbyjwc wrote in response.

“Shut the city down and let’s start over next week!!! We aren’t ready this week,” @sashapleaseeee_ said. We previously told you the impact of a recent winter storm continues to devastate part of the U.S, including the nation’s capital. The January weather even made history as “the longest stretch of below freezing temperatures since December 1989” in D.C., according to Fox 5 News.

Freezing weather can often cause infrastructure damage like leaking or bursting pipes. While no one can control the weather, the bursted pipe at Annex reminded many Howard students of previous incidents with flooding across the their campus.

In 2021, Howard reported that a student dormitory, College Hall South, experienced flooding. Reports of fooding and even health hazards like mold inside dorms eventually sparked a student-led takeover of the Blackburn Center, which lasted for weeks, we told you.

“Where I think we’re lacking and have to do more is in preventative maintenance, so avoiding trouble when issues do occur, responding to them quickly so that many residents are not inconvenienced for any length of time,” President Wayne A. Frederick acknowledged in his 2021 address. The decorated surgeon stepped down from his position in 2023.

After his successor Ben Vinson II stepped down amid housing and billing issues, however, Frederick returned to the role two years later.

The most recent water damage prompted community members to step in to ensure students had affordable meal options while Annex was under repair. HU graduate and co-owner of 1942DC, Shavonne Holman, partnered with neighborhood restaurant Jerk at Nite to offer $10 meals to students.

“The community that raised me, generations have done so much for the community so that I could walk on The Yard,” she told WUSA 9 News. “So it’s only right that I do that for the next generation.”

Despite the controversies, the university has been on a mission to earn back the trust from the Howard greater community. On Thursday (Feb. 5), Howard posted a video to Instagram announcing the reopening of the building.

“We’re back and moving ahead Bison strong,” read the announcement. “Bethune Annex has reopened and is back in action for the Howard community. Appreciate everyone’s patience while we handled business behind the scenes.”