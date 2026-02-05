You Have to Read Whoopi Goldberg’s Hilarious Life Update

Whoopi Goldberg at Angel Studios’ “Solo Mio” Premiere held at Regal Times Square on January 27, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Even though Whoopi Goldberg spends her time mostly as the cohost on “The View” instead on-stage cracking jokes, that doesn’t mean she’s lost her funny bone. And her latest revelation of where she is in her life and dating is proof of that!

Before we get to it, we’ve got to caveat this by saying that what Goldberg shared wasn’t and isn’t meant to be a joke. But it doesn’t take away from the hilarity that it encompasses anyhow due to its frankness. In fact, in the latest chat for Interview Magazine released on Wednesday, “The Color Purple” star unintentionally brought the laughs to the internet once again when talking about her past romantic relationships and dating.

When asked whether or not there was a previous person that she still gets warm feelings about all these years later, Goldberg was comically curt and said there was no one that fit that criteria. She also echoed her viral, 2016 sentiments about not wanting anybody in her home.

“They were all great at the time, but in the last 25 years, I recognized that not everybody’s cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands. I don’t want to live with anybody. I lived with my daughter. That’s all I can handle. I have lots of people that I love, but I don’t need them living with me. I don’t need to be sleeping with them,” the “Ghost” star explained.

She also explained that while she’s alone, she doesn’t feel lonely because she has too many people in her life that keep her from being so. Additionally, she also expounded on the fact that most people don’t like or don’t know how to be alone because they were taught through society that it’s a bad thing. However, for this EGOT-winner, it’s clear she could care less about considering what society has to say nor what a potential partner would want at this point in her life.

“Most people are not comfortable being alone because we’ve been taught that there’s something wrong with you if you’re not a pair, that being singular, eating singular, is a bad thing,” Goldberg said. “Sometimes you don’t want to eat with other people. Sometimes you just want to go and have some pasta. You don’t want to say, ‘Do you want red wine or white wine?’ I don’t give a f*ck what you want.”

Seriously, this woman is comedy gold. The more candid she gets, the more hilarious she becomes. And despite the humor in her take, folks on social media couldn’t help but to agree.

“I’ve never related to a sentiment more… like i just don’t have the capacity or desire to maintain a relationship with someone else in my home,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“I totally get what she’s saying. Being in a relationship means you gotta share *their* burdens, baggage and problems. If a woman, especially an older woman, has her life straight and she has *no* problems, volunteering to take on other people’s baggage is just too much work,” said another.

One other user wrote, “Whoopi gave us the gospel on this b/c I will NEVER cohabitate with another person I’m in a relationship with for as long as I live!”

Added another: “her authenticity is always so refreshing.”