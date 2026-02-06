Which Stars Could Join Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl LX? We Have An Idea

The countdown is on to the 2026 Super Bowl! While football fans may be excited to see the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks go head to head, a majority of people will be tuning in to see Latino artist Bad Bunny take over the Halftime Show!

Fresh off a historic Grammy win, the “DtMF” singer’s upcoming performance has been highly anticipated and heavily discussed on social media and is expected to be a timely celebration for the Latino community — especially during a time where many of the Latino immigrants have been under attack by ICE raids and other chaos. And while he’s been hush-hush about who could possibly join him in the celebration, telling Apple Music on Thursday that the only guests people can expect are his friends, family, and fans, that’s not stopping fans and us from theorizing who could join him on Sunday.

Keep reading to see our picks!

Cardi B

Number one is obviously Cardi B due to their 2018 mega hit “I Like It.” That song was nearly inescapable when it dropped and both stars are huge artists globally and for the Latino community. It’s a no-brainer that he would bring her out honestly!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: (L-R) Cardi B, Bad Bunny attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

If you were a fan of “Te Guste” and loved how it overtook people, then you’re probably pulling for JLO to make an appearance. But do you realize how iconic that would be? She slayed in 2020 and brought Bad Bunny out then for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, so this would be a full circle moment. Plus, JLO also brought out Shakira so it could make for a really spicy, sexy, and fun moment to see all three of them turn out the place!

Marc Anthony

Do we really have to explain this one? Marc Anthony, Will Smith and Bad Bunny collaborated in September 2018 for their hit, “Está Rico.” Anthony also popped out for Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency in September 2025 for a phenomenal performance. So it would be a safe bet to make that he could show face on this big stage!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Bad Bunny (L) and Marc Anthony perform onstage during the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS)

Rauw Alejandro

“Que Pasaría” and “Party” are two popular songs between Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro, so it’s no wonder why they would come together to perform these hits. The vibes would totally be there and turn that whole stadium up!

Ricky Martin

Legendary Puerto-Rican singer Ricky Martin was quick to praise Bad Bunny after his historic Grammy win, describing it in a letter on Instagram as something that ” touched me deeply.” Giving Martin’s iconic music status, it would be a major moment for them to join forces and perform “Cántalo.”