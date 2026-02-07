Professor: How Bad Bunny Became Famous By Gentrifying Black Music

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Bad Bunny is introduced during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl’s Halftime Show, and the usual suspects are losing their minds. The MAGA Right is apparently excited to watch a halftime show headlined by a washed-up white boy, and the Left is already taking a victory lap. But there is a lazy assumption at play: that Black America will automatically fall in line and celebrate the fact that Mr. Dákiti will perform for all the world to see.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view The Dangers of Trump’s Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video The Dangers of Trump’s Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires

But let’s pump the brakes. Will we? And more importantly: should we? I’ve got thoughts, and some of y’all are gonna be mad.

Black Folks Are NOT Rooting for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show



THERE I FIXED IT https://t.co/puRYXl9pBH — Creole Louisiana 🇺🇸 (@bAnthonYsr) February 5, 2026

At his core Bad Bunny (his mama call him Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is fundamentally a reggaeton artist. A musical artform that was originally known as “Reggae en Español.”

The O.G.’s of this music, people like Edgardo Franco aka El General or Fernando Mosley aka Nando Boom, were Black West Indians in Panama who took Jamaican dancehall and gave a Spanish soul. By the 90s, that energy hit Puerto Rico and that island’s heavyweights leveled it up. Legends like Tego Calderón and Ivy Queen laced the sound with Hip Hop grit and Afro-Puerto Rican flavor, birthing the global movement that Bad Bunny has perfected. And this is where White supremacy enters the picture.

As reggaeton exploded into a global phenomenon, the Black pioneers who built the sound were pushed to the margins. Despite the genre’s deep Afro-Latino roots, the industry began prioritizing and promoting artists who identified as white.

While the nuances of racial identity in Latin America are complex (just watch this for a deeper discussion of that point), the trend was clear: the architects were sidelined while the industry chased a different aesthetic. Namely, a white one.

This is why Bad Bunny is crushing it in streaming numbers and winning Grammys. He taken a Black musical sound and gentrified it.

Gentrification isn’t just about who moves in. It is about sanitizing a space that was formerly Black to make white people feel welcome. What Bad bunny has done to reggaeton is sonically polish the genre’s raw, Afro-diasporic sound and make it more palatable for a global, non-Black audience.

So should Black folks watch this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show? Sure. Why not. I don’t want to yuck anyone’s yum.

Clap, tweet, argue online about representation and tell yourself that this is a win for the culture if it helps you sleep at night. Just know that what you’re really watching is a Black sound, stripped for parts, remodeled for mass consumption, and handed to white folks for resale.

The ancestors don’t get royalties, the pioneers won’t get to take the stage, and Black America is once again asked to cheer from the cheap seats. But I guess progress looks great in HD.