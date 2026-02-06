A$AP Rocky’s Interaction With Kids in a Harlem Classroom Might Just Surprise You

A$AP Rocky may be a father of three, but his ability to connect with kids isn’t exclusive to his own. In fact, thanks to a now viral video, it’s clear to see that Rocky is exceptionally good with kids and able to help them out with their issues like bullying.

The “Helicopter” rapper’s kid skills was recently put on display in the latest episode of “Celebrity Substitute,” where he showed up to P.S. 125 in Harlem—and behaved as the substitute teacher for the day for a very surprised class of fourth graders. While the children hilariously asked a series of intrusive questions, made jokes, and gushed over Rihanna (who was not there), things took a slightly more serious turn when one little boy named Zaire came to him and asked if he’d ever been bullied.

After Rocky said he had, that’s when the young child opened up and shared that he was getting bullied and didn’t understand why. Thankfully, the “Stay Here” rapper offered up some words of encouragement for the Zaire and gave him a recommendation on how to deal with it.

“This is what I would tell you. You kids tend to be cruel to each other. You don’t know it, when you get older you identify —’that wasn’t really nice.’ Take it with a grain of salt, it’ll be aight though. I would recommend doing karate because it’s discipline and it’ll get those bullies off your back, Rocky shared.

Speaking with Zaire after the fact, he expressed how grateful he was to have another person to share his bullying struggles with and to get a man’s perspective and advice on how to move forward.

“I used to only talk to my Mom about getting bullied, but now I can talk to a man adult and I can feel not embarrassed,” he said.

After that heartwarming moment, it was time for all the kids and Rocky to have some fun, which they did by learning how to freestyle on the fly and getting feedback on their bars. Once they were all in tip top condition (you know for elementary school kids), all the children and Rocky went into a booth that was set up down the hall and recorded a whole new song together.

For another young Black boy, getting in the booth with the “L$D” rapper and taking his advice on how to really drop bars, get loud and have fun, gave him a surprising feeling.

“Being loud really felt like setting myself free,” he said. “At the beginning I was quiet because I didn’t wanna embarrass myself or like be a hassle or anything. But then they said that it’s OK to be loud and then I’m like ‘great’ and I started being louder.”

Naturally, once clips of Rocky’s day with the kids began making the rounds on social media, many were quick to commend him for bringing out his father-like skills and interacting so organically and easily with them.

“Asap is actually a great teacher. He is so patient with the kids,” wrote one user on YouTube.

“Rhianna have as many babies as you can, I understand now, those kids are blessed with an awesome Father!” said another.

The kids are so intelligent Rocky did a great job of getting the kids out of their shell,” one other user wrote.

One of the mom’s of the kids even took the time to comment, saying of her son’s experience with Rocky: “Mathew is my son and yall have no idea how much reading these comments mean. Mr. Mayers changed my son’s life this day and he’s been talking about it and living out loud ever since. S/o to ASAP and P.S 125 for pouring into all these kids…but especially mine. And thank ya’ll for loving on and encouraging my baby.”

Yeahhhhh. Be right back, we’re gonna go cry because this was too adorable.