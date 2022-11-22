A beautiful pair of high heels in the office or at a good party can be fun to wear. But after a few hours of walking (or dancing), you can almost guarantee that your feet will be begging for a little relief. Foldable flats are a great option to keep on hand in your purse or tote bag when your heels are killing you softly. And we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites at every price point. Check out these stylish, yet comfortable foldable flats.
Yosi Samra - Samara Foldable Ballet Flat ($98)
This foldable flat from Yosi Samra is all about comfort. It has a cushioned memory foam lining in the footbed that will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The flats fold neatly into the accompanying dust bag, making them easy to take on the go.
Tieks - Sand Snake ($295)
These snake print flats from Tieks are about as luxurious as a pair of foldable flats can get. They’re made with 100 percent full-grain Italian leather. And each pair is hand painted, so you can be sure that your shoes are one of a kind.
Tory Burch - Minnie Travel Ballet Flat ($298)
Nobody does flats like Tory Burch. This pair of foldable travel flats will not disappoint. The rich velvet and crystal pavé logo make these shoes look luxe. And the deep purple shade adds the perfect pop of color to an otherwise dark fall wardrobe.
LM - Women’s Ballet Flat (Starts at $18.39)
You don’t have to spend a fortune to get great flats. These foldable faux leather ballet flats are available on Amazon for less than $25. They’re made with elastic around the mouth of the shoe for added comfort. And they come in a variety of colors to coordinate with all of your looks.
loviepearl - Women’s Leather Foldable Flats - (Starts at $47.99)
These foldable flats from loviepearl come in a variety of bright colors. We love that they keep their shape after being folded, so they look great even after they’ve spent time at the bottom of your tote bag.
Stylein - Foldable Flats ($25.99)
If you want to add a little bling to your foldable flats, try this pair from Stylein complete with a rhinestone toe.
Fit In Clouds - Foldable Portable Flats ($29.90)
You don’t have to sacrifice comfort to keep it cute. These foldable flats from Fit in Clouds let your feet breathe while you walk in style.
Secret Weapons Fold-Up Ballet Flats ($19.50)
Foldable flats can also make it a lot easier to get through airport security. Secret Weapons fold-up flats are a must-have for your travel bag.
Silky Toes - Women’s Foldable Travel Ballet Slip On (Starts at $21.95)
These foldable flats from Silky Toes are just what you need when you’re looking for a little relief for your feet after tearing up the dance floor at your best friend’s wedding.
Legacy Fasshion - Rollable Ballet Flats ($51.01)
You can always find creative clothes and accessories on Etsy. And these foldable flats from Legacy Fasshion are no exception. They come in a variety of African-inspired prints and roll up small enough to fit in your purse.
Mhuire - Women’s Foldable Flats (Starts at $26.99)
With these Mhuire foldable flats, it’s comfortable to wear a pointed toe. They’re made of a breathable knit that keep your feet dry and odor free while you walk.
Anxle - Women’s Foldable Ballet Flats (Starting at $19.88)
These foldable flats from Anxle are dressy enough to wear on a special occasion, yet comfortable enough to walk in all day long.
