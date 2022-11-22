A beautiful pair of h igh heels in the office or at a good party can be fun to wear. But after a few hours of walking (or dancing), you can almost guarantee that your feet will be begging for a little relief. Foldable flats are a great option to keep on hand in your purse or tote bag when your heels are killing you softly. And we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites at every price point. Check out these stylish, yet comfortable foldable flats.