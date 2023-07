Summer may be coming to an end, but the books are still coming in hot. Memoirs are everything this August, and one at the top of our list is Viola Ford Fletcher’s “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story,” a powerful first-hand account of the devastating Tulsa Massacre that destroyed one of the most affluent Black communities in the country.

From sci-fi to short stories, August has something for every kind of reader. These are the books by Black authors we can’t wait to get into this month.