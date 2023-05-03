Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?

Entertainment

Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade slayed Met Gala 2023, but this ain't the first time.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Wades have been killing the fashion game! Actress Gabrielle Union and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade have hit red carpets together since 2010, and their style has only gotten better and bolder! With the help of stylists Jason Bolden and Thomas Christos Kikis, the couple has turned heads and received praise from the fashion world! Here’s an evolution of the style of the Wades!

Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

The Wades were dressed by Jason Bolden and Thomas Christos Kikis in Prada for the 2023 Met Gala. The couple looked sleek and serious in their long leather coats and matching Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany and Co. NYC Reopening

Tiffany and Co. NYC Reopening

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union was styled by Thomas Christos Kikis in an Elie Saab dress while her hubby was styled by Jason Bolden in Versace. They both wore Tiffany and Co. jewelry for the Tiffany and Co. store reopening in New York City.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

For the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2023, Gabrielle wore this gorgeous, black plunging neckline gown by Ralph Lauren. Dwyane was styled in this suit by Prada.

Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor (Getty Images)

Dwyane and Gabrielle pulled up to the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion show wearing very opposing outfits but equally fabulous. Come through with the salmon suit!

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

The retired NBA player tagged along for Gabrielle’s appearance for her Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the film, The Inspection. They both wore Gucci.

54th NAACP Image Awards

54th NAACP Image Awards

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Arnold Turner / Stringer (Getty Images)

The Wades were looking sharp in their Versace ‘fits to the NAACP Images Awards where they were honored with the President’s Award for their activism in the LGBTQ+ community.

Truth Be Told Premiere 2023

Truth Be Told Premiere 2023

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Wades were decked out in Prada for Gabrielle’s show Truth Be Told premiere. This gown is everything!

'Ain't No Mo' NYC Premiere 2022

‘Ain’t No Mo’ NYC Premiere 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Couple’s night out to Ain’t No Mo’! Gabrielle slayed this ensemble by Giorgio Armani with her hubby in Canali styled by Jason Bolden.

Strange World Premiere 2022

Strange World Premiere 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Another day, another movie premiere! Gabrielle and Dwyane brought baby Kaavia to the Strange World premiere with everybody decked out in Valentino. Gabrielle’s pink dress was stunning!

Out in NYC October 2022

Out in NYC October 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Date night has never looked so good! Gabrielle’s two-piece skirt set is the perfect outfit for a night on the town, and Dwyane’s relaxed ‘fit is spot on!

Screening of The Redeem Team October 2022

Screening of The Redeem Team October 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Come through power suits! The Wades attended The Redeem Team screening in 2022. This couple’s fashion just can’t be beat!

The Inspection Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022

The Inspection Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: GEOFF ROBINS / Contributor (Getty Images)

Dwyane and Gabrielle shut down The Inspection premiere in 2022 in Vivienne Westwood and custom Burberry!

Milan Fashion Week 2022

Milan Fashion Week 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Robino Salvatore / Contributor (Getty Images)

They both look younger than ever in their Prada ‘fits! Hot, hot, hot! This yellow is one of Dwyane’s best colors for his skin tone!

Milan Fashion Week 2022

Milan Fashion Week 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Robino Salvatore / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Milan sun must have some youthful skin serum because wow! The Wades are sunkissed in Prada. This mini skirt is major!

Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gabrielle’s Met Gala gown was inspired by Diahann Carroll but designed by Versace. Dwyane’s suit was also by Versace styled by Jason Bolden. Okay, abs peaking through!

They Call Me Magic Premiere 2022

They Call Me Magic Premiere 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer (Getty Images)

Now this is how you coordinate a couple’s outfit! Jason Bolden and Thomas Christos Kikis killed this brown and cream color palette!

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Don’t we all love when men wear something other than a classic black suit on carpets? Well, thank Jason Bolden for styling this Gucci jacket and Cartier jewelry for Dwyane. Gabrielle is in a sparkly, brown, Valentino Haute Couture gown!

Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards 2020

Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards 2020

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Andrew Toth / Stringer (Getty Images)

Zaya Wade stepped out for one of the first times on a carpet with her parents in Richfresh styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. Zaya spoke at the event which honored Adair, Jason Bolden’s husband, and Zaya’s godparent.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Wades looked wedding-fresh at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020 with Gabrielle wearing Gabrielle Giambattista Valli.

Met Gala 2019

Met Gala 2019

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade wore matching Peter Dundas hooded ‘fits to the Met Gala in 2019 for the “Camp” theme.

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 2017

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 2017

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Wades walked the 69th Primetime Emmys carpet looking like Hollywood royalty in their all-black moment!

Paris Fashion Week 2017

Paris Fashion Week 2017

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Christian Vierig / Contributor (Getty Images)

I would be smiling that wide too if I was at Paris Fashion Week! The Wades took Paris by storm in coordinating Thom Browne outfits! Gabrielle’s short suit is the perfect spring/summer look!

Met Gala 2015

Met Gala 2015

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Larry Busacca / Staff (Getty Images)

Jason Bolden styled his bestie for the 2015 Met Gala! Gabrielle looked fierce in this plum Zac Posen gown and Dwyane in this killer Versace suit with a red sash underneath! Love it!

Dwyane Wade's 30th Birthday Party 2012

Dwyane Wade’s 30th Birthday Party 2012

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Vallery Jean / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gabrielle wore this gorgeous purple gown to celebrate Dwyane Wade’s 30th birthday in 2012. The man of the evening wore a classic, black tuxedo.

Summer Groove Benefit Dinner 2010

Summer Groove Benefit Dinner 2010

Image for article titled Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?
Photo: Vallery Jean / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Wades publicly appeared together in 2010. The Summer Groove Benefit Dinner was one of the first events that they photographed together! Dwyane wore a red pocket square, matching Gabrielle’s red dress. How cute!

