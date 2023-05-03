Are The Wades The Most Stylish Couple In Hollywood?

The Wades have been killing the fashion game! Actress Gabrielle Union and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade have hit red carpets together since 2010, and their style has only gotten better and bolder! With the help of stylists Jason Bolden and Thomas Christos Kikis, the couple has turned heads and received praise from the fashion world! Here’s an evolution of the style of the Wades!
Met Gala 2023
The Wades were dressed by Jason Bolden and Thomas Christos Kikis in Prada for the 2023 Met Gala. The couple looked sleek and serious in their long leather coats and matching Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Tiffany and Co. NYC Reopening
Gabrielle Union was styled by Thomas Christos Kikis in an Elie Saab dress while her hubby was styled by Jason Bolden in Versace. They both wore Tiffany and Co. jewelry for the Tiffany and Co. store reopening in New York City.
Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023
For the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2023, Gabrielle wore this gorgeous, black plunging neckline gown by Ralph Lauren. Dwyane was styled in this suit by Prada.
Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show
Dwyane and Gabrielle pulled up to the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion show wearing very opposing outfits but equally fabulous. Come through with the salmon suit!
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023
The retired NBA player tagged along for Gabrielle’s appearance for her Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the film, The Inspection. They both wore Gucci.
54th NAACP Image Awards
The Wades were looking sharp in their Versace ‘fits to the NAACP Images Awards where they were honored with the President’s Award for their activism in the LGBTQ+ community.
Truth Be Told Premiere 2023
The Wades were decked out in Prada for Gabrielle’s show Truth Be Told premiere. This gown is everything!
‘Ain’t No Mo’ NYC Premiere 2022
Couple’s night out to Ain’t No Mo’! Gabrielle slayed this ensemble by Giorgio Armani with her hubby in Canali styled by Jason Bolden.
Strange World Premiere 2022
Another day, another movie premiere! Gabrielle and Dwyane brought baby Kaavia to the Strange World premiere with everybody decked out in Valentino. Gabrielle’s pink dress was stunning!
Out in NYC October 2022
Date night has never looked so good! Gabrielle’s two-piece skirt set is the perfect outfit for a night on the town, and Dwyane’s relaxed ‘fit is spot on!
Screening of The Redeem Team October 2022
Come through power suits! The Wades attended The Redeem Team screening in 2022. This couple’s fashion just can’t be beat!
The Inspection Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Dwyane and Gabrielle shut down The Inspection premiere in 2022 in Vivienne Westwood and custom Burberry!
Milan Fashion Week 2022
They both look younger than ever in their Prada ‘fits! Hot, hot, hot! This yellow is one of Dwyane’s best colors for his skin tone!
Milan Fashion Week 2022
The Milan sun must have some youthful skin serum because wow! The Wades are sunkissed in Prada. This mini skirt is major!
Met Gala 2022
Gabrielle’s Met Gala gown was inspired by Diahann Carroll but designed by Versace. Dwyane’s suit was also by Versace styled by Jason Bolden. Okay, abs peaking through!
They Call Me Magic Premiere 2022
Now this is how you coordinate a couple’s outfit! Jason Bolden and Thomas Christos Kikis killed this brown and cream color palette!
Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022
Don’t we all love when men wear something other than a classic black suit on carpets? Well, thank Jason Bolden for styling this Gucci jacket and Cartier jewelry for Dwyane. Gabrielle is in a sparkly, brown, Valentino Haute Couture gown!
Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards 2020
Zaya Wade stepped out for one of the first times on a carpet with her parents in Richfresh styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. Zaya spoke at the event which honored Adair, Jason Bolden’s husband, and Zaya’s godparent.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020
The Wades looked wedding-fresh at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020 with Gabrielle wearing Gabrielle Giambattista Valli.
Met Gala 2019
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade wore matching Peter Dundas hooded ‘fits to the Met Gala in 2019 for the “Camp” theme.
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
The Wades walked the 69th Primetime Emmys carpet looking like Hollywood royalty in their all-black moment!
Paris Fashion Week 2017
I would be smiling that wide too if I was at Paris Fashion Week! The Wades took Paris by storm in coordinating Thom Browne outfits! Gabrielle’s short suit is the perfect spring/summer look!
Met Gala 2015
Jason Bolden styled his bestie for the 2015 Met Gala! Gabrielle looked fierce in this plum Zac Posen gown and Dwyane in this killer Versace suit with a red sash underneath! Love it!
Dwyane Wade’s 30th Birthday Party 2012
Gabrielle wore this gorgeous purple gown to celebrate Dwyane Wade’s 30th birthday in 2012. The man of the evening wore a classic, black tuxedo.
Summer Groove Benefit Dinner 2010
The Wades publicly appeared together in 2010. The Summer Groove Benefit Dinner was one of the first events that they photographed together! Dwyane wore a red pocket square, matching Gabrielle’s red dress. How cute!