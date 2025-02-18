Black Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet at ABFF Honors 2025: Aaron Pierre, Keke Palmer and Others

The 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors celebrated the best and brightest in Black cinema on Monday and a handful of our favorite stars were there to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Advertisement

Some of those famous faces included “Mufasa” star Aaron Pierre, “Nickel Boys” star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “One of Those Days” star Keke Palmer, “Captain America” star Giancarlo Esposito, Ava DuVernay and more.

But aside from the moving speeches and well-deserved awards, one of the highlights of the night was undoubtedly the red carpet that was home to a handful of gorgeous gowns and stunning suits and ties. And because we know you all like to indulge in all the fabulous fashions like we do, keep reading to see some of out favorite looks!