Interview With Issa Rae, Keke Palmer and SZA
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Black Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet at ABFF Honors 2025: Aaron Pierre, Keke Palmer and Others

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Fashion

Black Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet at ABFF Honors 2025: Aaron Pierre, Keke Palmer and Others

Our favorite Black celebs took over the teal carpet with immaculate looks. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Aaron Pierre attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Aaron Pierre attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

The 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors celebrated the best and brightest in Black cinema on Monday and a handful of our favorite stars were there to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Advertisement

Some of those famous faces included “Mufasa” star Aaron Pierre, “Nickel Boys” star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “One of Those Days” star Keke Palmer, “Captain America” star Giancarlo Esposito, Ava DuVernay and more.

But aside from the moving speeches and well-deserved awards, one of the highlights of the night was undoubtedly the red carpet that was home to a handful of gorgeous gowns and stunning suits and ties. And because we know you all like to indulge in all the fabulous fashions like we do, keep reading to see some of out favorite looks!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Aaron Pierre attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

“Rising Star” recipient Aaron Pierre that’s Mufasa kept things cool in a silver ensemble for the event.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Keke Palmer attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

“One of Them Days” star and “Renaissance Award” recipient Keke Palmer strutted her stuff in Balmain on the teal carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Marla Gibbs attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

“227" legend and “Hollywood Legacy” recipient Marla Gibbs brought the royal vibes to the function in her sparkly purple overcoat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Anthony Mackie and Giancarlo Esposito

Anthony Mackie and Giancarlo Esposito

Anthony Mackie, left and Giancarlo Esposito at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Anthony Mackie, left and Giancarlo Esposito at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

“Captain America: Brave New World” stars Anthony Mackie (left) and “Excellence in the Arts” recipient Giancarlo Esposito looked dapper as they stopped for photographs on the teal carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tika Sumpter attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

A plunging neckline and a thigh-high split made Tika Sumpter’s all black look elevate that much more.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Bresha Webb attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

“Run the World” star Bresha Web shut the carpet down with her sequined red ensemble.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Salli Richardson Whitfield

Salli Richardson Whitfield

Salli Richardson Whitfield attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Salli Richardson Whitfield attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

Much like Bresha Webb, Salli Richardson Whitfield stunned in red and brought the heat to the carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Lance and Rebecca Gross

Lance and Rebecca Gross

Lance Gross and Rebecca Gross attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Lance Gross and Rebecca Gross attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

Lance and Rebecca Gross served major #couplegoals vibes with their brown and orange fits, respectively.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Yvette Nicole Brown attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

Yvette Nicole Brown brought the fabulous florals in winter time to the ABFF carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

LisaRaye McCoy

LisaRaye McCoy

LisaRaye McCoy attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LisaRaye McCoy attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

LisaRaye McCoy sparkled on the teal carpet in a silver/periwinkle look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Diarra Kilpatrick

Diarra Kilpatrick

Diarra Kilpatrick attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Diarra Kilpatrick attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

“Diarra From Detroit” creator Diarra Kilpatrick kept it simple with a black dress with an off-the-shoulder moment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

“Nickel Boys” star and “Excellence in the Arts” recipient Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor shined in her a classic suit and tie fit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Loretta Devine attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage (Getty Images)

Icon Loretta Devine brought silver vibes to the function with her sequined ensemble.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Boots Riley

Boots Riley

Boots Riley at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Boots Riley at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

“I’m a Virgo” director Boots Riley showed up and made a statement on the teal carpet in a multi-colored plaid suit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Quin Walters

Quin Walters

Quin Walters attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Quin Walters attends the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The “Madea’s Family Funeral” star stunned in a sparkly black grown and matching strappy heels.

Advertisement

17 / 17