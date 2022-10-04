If you’re looking for a great October read for your book club, you’re in luck. As the weather cools off, the books making their debut this month are hotter than ever. October is loaded with touching memoirs, thought-provoking essays, colorful cookbooks and more. These are some of the books we can’t wait to read this October.
2 / 25
“Me and Muhammad Ali” by Jabari Asim - October 18
“Me and Muhammad Ali” by Jabari Asim - October 18
Langston loves Muhammad Ali. So when he finds out the champ will be coming to his school, he’s beyond excited. “Me and Muhammad Ali” is a beautiful picture book about a young boy’s encounter with his idol and an experience he will never forget.
3 / 25
“The Essential Dick Gregory” Edited by Christian Gregory - October 11
“The Essential Dick Gregory” Edited by Christian Gregory - October 11
In “The Essential Dick Gregory,” Gregory’s son Christian has curated a selection of his writings, interviews and comedy routines in a beautiful tribute that gives readers a closer look at the man who made it his mission to champion civil rights.
4 / 25
“Anywhere You Run” by Wanda M. Morris - October 25
“Anywhere You Run” by Wanda M. Morris - October 25
“Anywhere You Run” is the follow-up novel from “All Her Little Secrets’’ author Wanda M. Morris. This historical thriller is set in the Jim Crow South and centered around two Black sisters who decide to flee Mississippi. Although one is on the run from social pressures and the other from the law, they soon discover that they are being followed by someone with a very disturbing motive.
5 / 25
“Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party” by Stephen Shames and Ericka Huggins - October 9
“Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party” by Stephen Shames and Ericka Huggins - October 9
Although many people are aware of the Black Panther Party, few people know that women were the backbone and represented an estimated sixty percent of party membership. “Comrade Sisters” tells the story of the women of the Black Panther Party and the tremendous impact they had on the movement to empower people of color. The preface by Angela Davis and afterword by Alicia Garza are the perfect bookends to this important story.
6 / 25
“The Talk” by Alicia D. Williams - October 18
“The Talk” by Alicia D. Williams - October 18
Jay just wants to be a kid, but as he gets older, his family members keep talking to him about things like traveling in large groups and being stopped by the police. “The Talk” is a beautiful picture book from Alicia D. Williams that explores an often life-saving right of passage for all parents of Black sons in a way that is easy to understand for readers ages 4 - 8.
7 / 25
“Holler of the Fireflies” by David Barclay Moore
“Holler of the Fireflies” by David Barclay Moore
West Virginia is a long way from home for Brooklyn native Javari. And when he travels there for a STEM camp he will learn as much about rich people and racism as he does about science and math. “Holler of the Fireflies” is an Amazon Editor’s Pick and one of their Best Books for kids ages 9 - 12.
8 / 25
“Killing Comparison” by Nona Jones
“Killing Comparison” by Nona Jones
Your social media feed can sometimes make you feel like you’re the only one in the world who isn’t having a good time. But in “Killing Comparison” internationally renowned speaker, business executive, and ministry leader Nona Jones is here to help you free yourself from the need to compare yourself to others and find freedom in your self-worth.
9 / 25
“I Once Was Her” by Teresa Caldwell
“I Once Was Her” by Teresa Caldwell
According to The Domestic Violence Awareness Project, 1 in 4 women experience sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime. In “I Once Was Her,” entrepreneur and mom of rapper/entertainer Bow Wow Teresa Caldwell shares her experience with abuse and trauma with a message of hope for women who may be dealing with similar adversity.
10 / 25
“THE COME UP: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop” by Jonathan Abrams - October 18
“THE COME UP: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop” by Jonathan Abrams - October 18
New York Times staff writer and bestselling author Jonathan Abrams conducted over 300 interviews with hip hop icons like Marley Marl, Grandmaster Caz, DMC and Kurtis Blow for “The Come Up.” The book takes a comprehensive look at the history of the genre from its origins in the South Bronx to the worldwide phenomenon it is today.
11 / 25
“Justice of the Pies” by Maya-Camille Broussard - October 18
“Justice of the Pies” by Maya-Camille Broussard - October 18
Maya-Camille Broussard, chef-owner of Justice of the Pies in Chicago and a star of the Netflix show Bake Squad beautifully weaves stories of her personal heroes with recipes for sweet and savory pies in her new book “Justice of the Pies.”
12 / 25
“Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay - October 25
“Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay - October 25
“Inciting Joy” is a collection of essays from New York Times bestselling author Ross Gay. Each piece reinforces the theme that when we look out for one another, the outcome is joy. Ada Limón, author of “The Hurting Kind: Poems” said, “Inciting Joy is a book that will break your heart. Ross Gay will break your heart. He will break it and advocate for breaking it over and over. Why? So we can choose our life, our survival, our full humanity. Inciting Joy is brilliant because it’s not just a book; it’s proof that the way we carve out room for joy is by acknowledging our constant teacher: sorrow.”
13 / 25
“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Dana L. Davis - October 18
“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Dana L. Davis - October 18
Actress, voiceover artist and author Dana L. Davis is back with “Somebody That I Used to Know,” a YA novel filled with romance and emotion. Dylan reunites with her childhood best friend, Langston, who also happens to be a huge R&B teen sensation. But being back together forces her to confront old memories and new feelings.
14 / 25
“Running While Black” by Alison Désir - October 18
“Running While Black” by Alison Désir - October 18
For athlete, activist, and mental health advocate, Alison Désir, running is everything. And in “RUNNING WHILE BLACK: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us,” she writes beautifully about how marathon training has improved her mental and physical health. She also holds a mirror up to the sport, exposing its lack of diversity.
15 / 25
“Black Women Will Save the World” by April Ryan - October 18
“Black Women Will Save the World” by April Ryan - October 18
As a White House correspondent and political analyst, April Ryan has covered some of the most important stories in Washington. And she is the best person to write a celebration of Black women’s strength and resilience. In “Black Women Will Save the World,” Ryan uses interviews with influential Black women to highlight the ways in which they have helped hold up our democracy time and again.
16 / 25
“My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives” by Charlayne Hunter Gault - October 11
“My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives” by Charlayne Hunter Gault - October 11
Award-winning journalist, Charlayne Hunter-Gault is no stranger to being the only person of color in the newsroom. And her latest book, “My People” is a collection of stories based on her experience covering Black people from the Civil Rights Movement to Obama’s historic presidential election.
17 / 25
“Open Season” by Ben Crump - October 25
“Open Season” by Ben Crump - October 25
Ben Crump is a nationally-recognized civil rights attorney who has been at the center of high-profile cases including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. In “Open Season,” Crump writes about the ways gun violence and a broken prison system have contributed to legalized genocide of people of color.
18 / 25
“Cooking From the Spirit” by Tabitha Brown - October 4
“Cooking From the Spirit” by Tabitha Brown - October 4
“Cooking From the Spirit” is the debut cookbook from actress and Food Network star Tabitha Brown. The colorful pages are loaded with easy, healthy vegan recipes that the entire family will love.
19 / 25
“Garvey in the Dark” by Nikki Grimes - October 25
“Garvey in the Dark” by Nikki Grimes - October 25
“Garvey in the Dark” is a novel geared towards kids ages 7 - 12 that is both timely and beautiful. Garvey’s life is going great, until everything around him is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And when his father gets sick, Garvey must do his best to find hope during a difficult time.
20 / 25
“I Wish My Dad: The Power of Vulnerable Conversations Between Fathers and Sons” by Romal J. Tune - October 11
“I Wish My Dad: The Power of Vulnerable Conversations Between Fathers and Sons” by Romal J. Tune - October 11
After being raised primarily without his father, Romal Tune sat down for in-depth dialogue with men of diverse ages, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds about their relationships with their fathers for “I Wish My Dad.” According to Publisher’s Weekly, ““These thoughtful conversations offer a powerful look at “the cycle” of toxic masculinity.”
21 / 25
“Maybe an Artist: A Graphic Memoir” by Liz Montague - October 4
“Maybe an Artist: A Graphic Memoir” by Liz Montague - October 4
“Maybe an Artist” is a graphic memoir from Liz Montague, one of the first Black female cartoonists to be published in the New Yorker, when she was just 22 years old. Through her words and pictures, Montague chronicles how art helped her overcome severe dyslexia and how she launched her successful career.
22 / 25
“The Arc of Truth: The Thinking of Martin Luther King Jr.” by Lewis V. Baldwin - October 4
“The Arc of Truth: The Thinking of Martin Luther King Jr.” by Lewis V. Baldwin - October 4
In “The Arc of Truth,” Lewis V. Baldwin looks at the speeches and writings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how he was never afraid to speak truth to power in pursuit of justice, equality and freedom for all.
23 / 25
“Light Skin Gone to Waste” by Toni Ann Johnson - October 15
“Light Skin Gone to Waste” by Toni Ann Johnson - October 15
Through a series of linked stories, Toni Ann Johnson introduces us to the Arrington family in “Light Skin Gone to Waste.” In the book, this Black family learns that there are some things in life their money, education and good looks just can’t shield them from.
24 / 25
“Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen” by Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, Lester Walker, Osayi Endolyn - October 18
“Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen” by Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, Lester Walker, Osayi Endolyn - October 18
“Black Power Kitchen” is the first book from Bronx-born culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. They marry food, music, fashion, visual arts and social activism into a beautiful book that is perfectly suited for the coffee table or the kitchen countertop.
25 / 25