A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa's Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg

Rapper Wiz Khalifa won’t be seeing his Pennsylvania mansion again as it’s recently been reported that the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper recently sold the home over the weekend.

According to TMZ, though the listing price was originally $1.3 million back in November 2024 when the home first went up for sale, the 4,400 square foot property eventually went for $945,500. The five bedroom, three-and-a half bathroom crib was purchased by Khalifa back when his career was just beginning to rise in 2012 and sits on 2.8 acres of land. Some features of the stunning home include: an office, guest house, gym, upstairs master smoking sitting room and suite, an outdoor patio and more.

The massive property also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors, a gourmet kitchen and even one signature marker that the “Kush and OJ” rapper was there: a large marijuana leaf engraved in stone above the outdoor fireplace in the backyard.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind property unique to traditional Pittsburgh real estate and we’re excited to present it to the public for the first time in over 10 years!” said Dustin Hook at the time the property first went on the market per Remax. Hook also happened to be the same agent that sold the home to Khalifa all those years ago.

But because some things are better shown and not told, keep reading for a look at the recently sold digs!