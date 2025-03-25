That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa's Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa's Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg

The 'Black and Yellow' rapper bought the home back in 2012 as his career was rising. Let' s take a look inside!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; 360Captures/TMZ (Getty Images)

Rapper Wiz Khalifa won’t be seeing his Pennsylvania mansion again as it’s recently been reported that the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper recently sold the home over the weekend.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, though the listing price was originally $1.3 million back in November 2024 when the home first went up for sale, the 4,400 square foot property eventually went for $945,500. The five bedroom, three-and-a half bathroom crib was purchased by Khalifa back when his career was just beginning to rise in 2012 and sits on 2.8 acres of land. Some features of the stunning home include: an office, guest house, gym, upstairs master smoking sitting room and suite, an outdoor patio and more.

The massive property also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors, a gourmet kitchen and even one signature marker that the “Kush and OJ” rapper was there: a large marijuana leaf engraved in stone above the outdoor fireplace in the backyard.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind property unique to traditional Pittsburgh real estate and we’re excited to present it to the public for the first time in over 10 years!” said Dustin Hook at the time the property first went on the market per Remax. Hook also happened to be the same agent that sold the home to Khalifa all those years ago.

But because some things are better shown and not told, keep reading for a look at the recently sold digs!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Back View

Back View

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

Those floor-to-ceiling windows are truly spectacular!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Aerial Shot of the Property and Acreage

Aerial Shot of the Property and Acreage

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

That’s a whole lot of land to explore and we love to see it!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

With all this space in the kitchen, dinner parties are sure to be immaculate!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

Having room to mix, mingle, and relax in this living room area won’t be a problem with this indoor-outdoor mix.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Outdoor Kitchen and Patio

Outdoor Kitchen and Patio

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

Tired of partying inside? Just take it to the patio and put some steaks on the grill while you’re at it!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Main Bedroom

Main Bedroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

Who wouldn’t want a little lounge area accompanying their main bedroom? We know we would!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Main Bedroom, Second View

Main Bedroom, Second View

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

When you’re done chilling and ready to hit the sheets, this main bedroom looks like the perfect place to do that!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Main Bathroom

Main Bathroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

While this bathroom could def use a bit more counter space, we’re not mad at it—especially not that soaking tub.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Laundry Room

Laundry Room

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

Laundry day would be a breeze with as much that’s in this area!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Additional Bedroom

Additional Bedroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

While not as spacious as the main, this additional bedroom still gets the job done!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Additional Bathroom

Additional Bathroom

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

The star of this additional bathroom? The gorgeous tile!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Additional Living Room

Additional Living Room

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

Sometimes, you may not want to be with the crowd and just want to watch the game in peace. This is what that’s for!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Basement

Basement

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

A lot of fancy homes these days don’t even have a basement so to see one in here is just extra icing on this already fabulous cake!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Backyard

Backyard

Image for article titled A Peek Inside Wiz Khalifa&#39;s Recently Sold Million Dollar Mansion in Pittsburg
Screenshot: 360Captures/TMZ

Though we know inside is nice, you’ve got 2.8 acres of land to explore right in your own backyard! That’s plenty of room for projects and more.

Advertisement

16 / 16