A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross' Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show

Every time you hear Rick Ross reference a Mercedes Maybach, Rolls Royce or Bentley in his songs, just know he’s not just yapping - he’s referring to his own insane car collection.



Never mind the fact that this man only got his license at the age of 45, per PEOPLE. Over the years though, his music career afforded him the millions he needed to carefully curate his collection of vehicles - over 100 of them. From Ferrari’s to Lamborghini’s to antique Chevrolet’s, Ross has an expanded pallet of classic vehicles to modern sports cars.

And what better way to show those cars off than to host your very own annual car show, aptly titled “Rick Ross Car Show 4?” Back for it’s fourth year this June, the highly anticipated event is set to take over the streets of Atlanta once again. However, some of the locals and local authorities aren’t too thrilled at the thought.

Keep reading as we tell you why and get a good glimpse of Rick Ross’ luxury car collection at the same time!