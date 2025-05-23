Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments
A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross' Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show

Music
Music

Rick Ross owns over 100 cars, which allows him to flaunt them at his famous car show in June. Let's get into what kind of hot rides you might see!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Every time you hear Rick Ross reference a Mercedes Maybach, Rolls Royce or Bentley in his songs, just know he’s not just yapping - he’s referring to his own insane car collection.

Never mind the fact that this man only got his license at the age of 45, per PEOPLE. Over the years though, his music career afforded him the millions he needed to carefully curate his collection of vehicles - over 100 of them. From Ferrari’s to Lamborghini’s to antique Chevrolet’s, Ross has an expanded pallet of classic vehicles to modern sports cars.

And what better way to show those cars off than to host your very own annual car show, aptly titled “Rick Ross Car Show 4?” Back for it’s fourth year this June, the highly anticipated event is set to take over the streets of Atlanta once again. However, some of the locals and local authorities aren’t too thrilled at the thought.

Keep reading as we tell you why and get a good glimpse of Rick Ross’ luxury car collection at the same time!

2 / 20

All Red Chevrolet’s

All Red Chevrolet’s

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

According to some of the local Atlanta residents, they’re afraid of the clogged traffic and illegal street behavior visitors might exhibit while the show is in town.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV Channel 2, one homeowner said they were disappointed that the show was coming back to town because it makes it hard for residents to get in and out of their neighborhoods.

3 / 20

From The Garage

From The Garage

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

Even though Ross has more cars than he has garages, it’s still a fun sight to see all the beautiful cars he’s amassed. And trust us, there’s much more inside those garage doors. However, a calm Mercedes cameo is the perfect tease.

4 / 20

Go Big or Go Home

Go Big or Go Home

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

Ross isn’t just into the coupes and convertibles. This Ford pickup is fit for a mountain range. However, cars like this and others may prove difficult for folks to navigate around in the area close to car show or find somewhere to park.

Advertisement

In fact, since the show began, there’s been a lot of illegal parking taking place but local authorities have plans to combat that this year.

“Bad behavior during this event won’t be tolerated,” City of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said per WSB-TV during a press conference on Wednesday. “We’ll be deploying almost 150 police officers to ensure that traffic congestion is at a minimum.”

5 / 20

Decorated “57 Renzel”

Decorated “57 Renzel”

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Terrence Rushin (Getty Images)

Have you seen anything more beautiful than this custom, polished Chevy? Didn’t think so. Such an apropos purchase for someone like Ross!

6 / 20

1957 Vintage Chevy Bel-Air

1957 Vintage Chevy Bel-Air

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

He’s a man of the classics. You definitely don’t see these rolling around on your typical day. You can’t get much better than that!

7 / 20

Custom Rolls Royce

Custom Rolls Royce

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ross has also responded to some of the residents’ concerns, saying that neighbors to the area will receive “get placards to place in their cars that will allow them to pass freely and not be rerouted,” per WSB-TV.

Advertisement

(Sidenote: The matte-glossy finish adds a unique touch to this totally custom Rolls Royce.)

8 / 20

1959 Chevy El Cameo

1959 Chevy El Cameo

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

The tires add the perfect pop of color to offset the red. Just classy.

9 / 20

Sky Blue 1950s Chevys

Sky Blue 1950s Chevys

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

This 1955 Chevy Bel Air is just beautiful. Do you see that color?? Immaculate. And we bet it’ll look even more beautiful from the sky since local authorities plan to use drones and cameras from above to keep an eye out on the traffic flow and event, per Atlanta’s Fox 5 station.

10 / 20

Tesla Cyber Truck

Tesla Cyber Truck

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

Because why wouldn’t he have this truck? But the better question may be why does he have it, considering all the drama these cars have been in lately?

11 / 20

Camouflage Moment

Camouflage Moment

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

Where do you think he goes in these? Probably not the military base huh? Too much confusion, right? Yeah, we thought so, too (sarcastically).

12 / 20

Front Runners of Ross’ Chevy Collection

Front Runners of Ross’ Chevy Collection

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

Of course he has some sleek black and grey selections, you can truly never go wrong with these color schemes.

13 / 20

Rolls Royce Dawn

Rolls Royce Dawn

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: Cuzzintruck (YouTube)

Perfect silver finish with a gorgeous grill for this Rolls Royce, don’t you think?

14 / 20

Custom Chevy Chevelle SS

Custom Chevy Chevelle SS

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: Cuzzintruck (YouTube)

Another classic car straight out of a 70's movie. But while these cars may be a blast from the past, local residents are hoping that things concerning the show will be better in 2025 than in past years.

Advertisement

“Traffic is just a nightmare. You can’t get in, you can’t get out,” said one resident Ralph Jackson to Fox 5 on Wednesday. “It’s going to be my third year I’ve been here to see it. I’m hoping they got better control of it this time.”





15 / 20

Classic Chevy Impala

Classic Chevy Impala

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

The low-riders are the highlight of Ross’ collection.

16 / 20

“Aces High” Monster Truck

“Aces High” Monster Truck

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

Not only is Ross equipped for a groovy, slow cruise through the city but also for a monster truck show... because why not?

17 / 20

Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls Royce Phantom

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

Beautiful rims, beautiful grille, the Rolls Royce never fails.

18 / 20

Red Mercedes Truck

Red Mercedes Truck

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

Also in his red side of the collection is this luxury Mercedes truck.

19 / 20

Mercedes Maybach

Mercedes Maybach

Image for article titled A Peek at Rapper Rick Ross&#39; Massive Luxury Car Collection Ahead of His ATL Car Show
Screenshot: TheRichest (YouTube)

Simple but sleek. You can never go wrong with a good shade of grey.

