A Look Inside David Ortiz’s Former $11.5M Miami Mega-Mansion Now Up For Grabs!

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images; Sotheby's Realty

Former Boston Red Sox star David “Big Papi” Ortiz’s former palace is back on the market— and it’s just as luxe as you’d expect from a baseball legend. Listed at a cool $11.5 million, the Miami mansion is tucked away in North Pinecrest behind private gates and sits on over an acre of amazing landscaping.

With five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the 10,000 square foot, open concept estate is filled to the max with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art features. Some of those features include an Italian Officine Gullo kitchen, per Robb Report; a walk-in pantry; a fire-and-water feature entryway; floor-to-ceiling glass walls and so much more. The home also includes a wet bar, movie room, game room/flex space on the inside and a resort-style pool, spa, and gazebo on the outside.

The home is truly a sight to see and we’re trying to wrap our brains around why Ortiz would part ways from a beauty like this. But while we ponder that, keep reading for a look inside this truly lavish home.

Front Home View

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Having the entry into your home be surrounded by beautiful pool water is a flex only a mansion in Miami could have. It’s truly a stunner!

Entryway

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Talk about an opener! Now this is how you get folks excited and ready to enter into your home.

Kitchen

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Family functions and social gatherings in this amazing kitchen just got turned all the way up. We would truly never want to leave from this space, it’s just too good!

Kitchen, View 2

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

The kitchen hood matching the immediate lowers beneath it and on the island is not only an impeccable design touch, but it makes us want to jump in and start cooking immediately.

Informal Dining Space

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Now you already know a gorgeous home like this wouldn’t be complete without a dining area. And while it somewhat gives the look of a formal space, thanks to the open concept floor plan, it still feels a bit informal and relaxed.

Living Room

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Picture this: The holidays have finally rolled around and all your family and friends are gathered in your giant living room enjoying a cocktail and snacks. Doesn’t that sound like a reality you’d want to be in?

Second Informal Dining Space

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

There’s no shortage of gathering spaces in this home and for that, we can do nothing but stand in awe of this beauty of a mansion.

Laundry Room

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

What’s better than one washer and dryer set? TWO. With a house this massive, it’s a beyond wise decision.

Primary Bedroom

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Now this is how you do a primary bedroom! We can tell they didn’t shy away from spending to make this room feel like the relaxing oasis that it looks like and we love to see it!

Primary Bathroom

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

If the saying is true that kitchens and bathrooms sell homes, then this primary bathroom definitely made somebody sign on the dotted line! The marble and overall aesthetic is just magnificent.

Primary Bedroom Closet

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Of course the primary closet had to have a little Ortiz flair in it. And honestly, we’re not too upset at it!

Guest Bedroom

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

While not as massive as the primary bedroom, this guest bedroom isn’t skimpy on the style either. We wouldn’t mind staying the night here!

Game Room/Flex Space

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

A billiard’s table is never a bad idea, but this game room can really be turned into whatever you need.

Movie Room

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Weekends inside binge-watching TV and movies just got a whole lot cooler with this spacious and decked out theater room!

Backyard Patio

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

You know the home is a vibe when the outdoor living space is just as breathtaking as the inside!

Full Backyard Pool and Hot Tub

Photo: Robb Report/Sotheby’s Realty

Can you imagine cooling off on a hot summer’s day in a luxurious pool like this? We know we can!