Beauty + Style

A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony's Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price

Want to live like a baller, shot caller? Well, you can now that Carmelo Anthony's old property has hit the market!

By
Shanelle Genai
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images; DDreps / The Assouline Team

Carmelo Anthony might’ve hung up his jersey, but his real estate game is still making headlines. And now one of his former properties is up for grabs—but only if you’re willing to dish out big bucks!

The former NBA star’s lavish Manhattan apartment is officially up for grabs, and let’s just say—it’s giving luxury on luxury. Located on the iconic Fifth Avenue, this 4,000-square-foot stunner boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and some of the best Central Park views money can buy. Some of the amenities, per Robb Report, include a private elevator, heated floors in the primary suite, and a vibe so elite you’d swear you were stepping into a GQ shoot.

Originally purchased while he was playing for the New York Knicks years ago, the space is as sleek and stylish as the baller himself and can be yours...for $43,000 a month. With high ceilings, oversized windows, and all the upscale finishes your Zillow dreams are made of, it’s clear this isn’t just any old listing.

Keep reading to see what all this high-end home has to offer!

Informal Dining Room

Informal Dining Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

The informal dining area is in such close proximity to the living room that all your guests can still have an ease of flow in the conversation while sharing a meal! They won’t miss a beat.

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

The cozy interior and the views from the living room are so gorgeous, we couldn’t imagine unwinding anywhere else after a long day!

Hallway

Hallway

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

Though it may be apartment living, there’s still plenty enough space to decorate and make this place all your own in every nook and cranny!

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

While it may not be the biggest kitchen we’ve seen, it’s got all the right things in it to create some timeless memories! And those stainless steel appliances are pristine!

Bedroom 1

Bedroom 1

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

This spacious room can be used for multiple purposes whether it be a kid’s room, exercise room, or something entirely different!

Bedroom 2

Bedroom 2

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

It was great to set up this space as a flex space because the layout is truly immaculate. We can already see the vision for a media room or even a game room!

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

Now you know we couldn’t not show you the primary bedroom. Between the cushy headrest and the roomy interior, this is the ultimate sleep and relaxation zone.

Bedroom 4

Bedroom 4

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

This additional bedroom may be on a bit of the smaller side, but it’ll be great for a child (or two)! Or even if you want to turn this into a little retreat space, that could definitely fit here too!

Bedroom 5

Bedroom 5

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

Once again, this bedroom may be small but there’s still plenty of things you can do in here! In fact, let those books by the window be your inspiration: a mini library room would actually be a vibe in here!

Office Space

Office Space

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

The office space in here is just what anyone needs to get business deals solidified and launch some new ventures!

Bathroom 1

Bathroom 1

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

This gorgeous bathroom has enough storage space and enough bathing space to provide ultimate comfort for anyone after the day has come an end!

Bathroom 2

Bathroom 2

Image for article titled A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony&#39;s Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
Photo: DDreps / The Assouline Team

While not as decked out as the previous one, this bathroom (the second out of four in total) has everything it needs to get the job done. (No pun intended!)

