A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony's Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price

Carmelo Anthony might’ve hung up his jersey, but his real estate game is still making headlines. And now one of his former properties is up for grabs—but only if you’re willing to dish out big bucks!

The former NBA star’s lavish Manhattan apartment is officially up for grabs, and let’s just say—it’s giving luxury on luxury. Located on the iconic Fifth Avenue, this 4,000-square-foot stunner boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and some of the best Central Park views money can buy. Some of the amenities, per Robb Report, include a private elevator, heated floors in the primary suite, and a vibe so elite you’d swear you were stepping into a GQ shoot.

Originally purchased while he was playing for the New York Knicks years ago, the space is as sleek and stylish as the baller himself and can be yours...for $43,000 a month. With high ceilings, oversized windows, and all the upscale finishes your Zillow dreams are made of, it’s clear this isn’t just any old listing.

