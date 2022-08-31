If it seems like you’ve been spending more at the grocery store these days, you’re probably right— and you’re not alone. Factors like severe weather and the war in Ukraine have led to all of us dropping more cash than we’re used to on our favorite foods. As CNN reported, food prices were more than 9 percent higher in April 2022 than they were just a year earlier, the largest annual increase in 41 years.

And while it’s unclear when we’ll start to feel relief, there are simple changes we can make to help ease the burden. Here are some simple tips that can help you save on your family’s grocery bill.

