July 1 - Happy is on Hiatus by A.C Arthur

Happy is on Hiatus is the latest novel from The After Party’s AC Arthur. After learning of her husband’s affair, Rita McCall leans on her cousins to help her navigate her way to a new normal. But with everyone at life-changing crossroads, the cousins will have to depend on the wisdom of the elders in their family to remind them of what matters most. From Booklist, “With snappy dialogue and an emotionally charged plot, not to mention a few sexy scenes, Arthur keeps raising the stakes until a final showdown tests the bonds of the women’s friendship. A great choice for readers of Kimberla Lawson Roby and Terry McMillan.”