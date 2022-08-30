We recently told you that if you’re looking for a field with plenty of new job opportunities, tech is where it’s at. But before you go out and sign up for a whole new crop of student loans, there’s something you should know. When it comes to jobs in tech, experience is everything. Many jobs in the industry value experience and understanding over credentials, and will consider you for positions with an associates degree or certificate.



Here are just a few great jobs in tech you can access now without a degree. The salaries listed here are estimates and can go up and down depending on your experience and where you live.

