Today is #NationalWalkingDay, which means it’s time to leave the car keys at home and let your feet get you where you need to go. If the rising gas prices aren’t enough to motivate you to start walking, you should know that incorporating walking into your lifestyle has some serious health benefits.

According to the Mayo Clinic, taking a daily brisk walk has a host of benefits including helping you maintain a healthy weight, boosting your immune system, reducing stress and improving your heart health. And it only takes a minimum of 30 minutes to start seeing some of the benefits.



