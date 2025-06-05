3 Takeaways from A Mystery Woman’s Testimony in Diddy Trial

One of the next biggest witnesses in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex crime trial beyond his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, is a woman under the alias of “Jane.” She’s expected to testify for several days and so far, she’s already dropped some major tea.

Sweet Beginnings

Jane, a single mother per prosecutors, testified that she met Combs on a Miami trip in 2020. At the time, Combs was dating one of her friends but offered his phone number to her at the end of the trip. When her friend moved on to someone new, Jane and the rapper continued on talking.

Jane said she was charmed by the rapper but also stated Combs didn’t get along with the father of her child. Despite that, she joined him in January of 2021 for a five-day Miami trip. They went on another trip the following month, to Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas where she remembered an assistant “KK” being present. During this trip was the first time she took ecstasy and was also paid $10,000 for being away from work.

Jane said the two grew deeper in romance though, Combs told her he was seeing multiple women.

Diddy’s Sexual Preferences

Upon having sexual intimacy with the rapper, she testified that she learned Combs likes to be intimate in specific ways.

“I learned how he liked to have pornography playing. I learned how he preferred me to dress, and I just learned the things that he liked sexually,” she stated.

Among the list of the rapper’s preferences, Jane cited baby oil, lingerie and high stripper heels as a few things Combs wanted her to part take in. She said they would have sex in his bedroom with red lighting, going for 12 to 24 hours. At the time, she said she enjoyed it. However, she said it began turning into a more intense, dark “fantasy” sex.

Freak-Offs Take Over

Jane said Combs asked if she would want to participate in sexual activities with another man. Within hours, she said Combs called a man named “Don” from Cowboys for Angels, took her to a hotel and had his assistants set up the room.

Jane said she then had sex with Don as Combs watched. She described feeling “excited” and “happy” afterwards but also said she thought it would be a one-time thing.

“It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward,” Jane said, adding that she was “unable to shut for the remainder of their relationship.”

With Jane, Combs called what was considered “freak-offs” with Ventura as “hotel nights” or “debauchery.” These events occurred every time she saw the rapper from May 2021 to October 2023, Jane said. She also said they occurred in multiple locations including Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Turks and Caicos. Combs would arrange her travel for each trip, she said.

Jane said after a while, her time with Combs affected her ability to work. She said she was “consumed” by him, making sure she was always ready whenever he called. She also said she received thousands of dollars from Combs, her biggest payment being $20,000.

Jane’s testimony only got into the premature stage of her relationship with Combs – which she said went until the day he was arrested. She is to continue testifying tomorrow morning.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.

