2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On

The Residence - Netflix

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr.



Synopsis: Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, this screwball whodunit is set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Based on the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

First Impressions: Shonda Rhimes hasn’t let us down yet.