Here's our roundup of upcoming dramas, comedies and limited series to look out for.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Amy Sussman, Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

It may be spring, but it’s also the unofficial start of the fall TV season. Networks and streamers are deciding which series they want to put their considerable resources behind. We know your TV time is valuable, so we’ve gathered a rundown of the TV pilots we’re excited about, interested in and definitely passing on.

We’re Excited

The Residence - Netflix

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Synopsis: Executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, this screwball whodunit is set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Based on the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

First Impressions: Shonda Rhimes hasn’t let us down yet.

Untitled Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr. Project - CBS

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Cast: Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr.

Synopsis: Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

First Impressions: Anytime this father and son are on-screen together, it’s hilarious. I’m in.

Murder by the Book - NBC

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Cast: Retta, Tituss Burgess, Tommy Dewey, Siobhan Williams

Synopsis: A big city Instafamous book reviewer takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

First Impressions: Retta has that special “it factor” where she makes every show she’s in more interesting.

Non-Evil - NBC

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Cast: Amber Ruffin

Synopsis: A woman is forced to step into her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.

First Impressions: Amber Ruffin never disappoints. She’s always hilarious.

The Big Cigar - AppleTV+

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Cast: André Holland, Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola, Moses Ingram

Synopsis: Story of how Black Panthers leader Huey P. Newton escaped to Cuba to avoid prosecution for murder with the help of Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind ‘Easy Rider,’ as well as a few other celebrity radicals. Based on the ‘Playboy’ article by Joshuah Bearman.

First Impressions: It’s a good day whenever a fresh part of Black history is highlighted.

Hijack - AppleTV+

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Cast: Idris Elba

Synopsis: Sam Nelson is an accomplished business negotiator forced to use his guile to save the lives of passengers onboard a hijacked plane making its way to London.

First Impressions: A tense action/thriller starring Idris Elba as a reluctant hero is perfect TV.

We’re Interested

Found - NBC

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Arlen Escarpeta

Synopsis: In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own

First Impressions: This sounds like a fascinating series with an important message. However, I’m worried about what timeslot NBC will put this one in.

The Irrational - NBC

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Cast: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMaxi

Synopsis: Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Inspired by the best-selling book “Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely, who serves as a consultant.

First Impressions: You had me at Jesse L. Martin.

Clean Slate - Amazon Freevee

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Cast: Laverne Cox, George Wallace, D.K. Uzoukwu, Telma Hopkins

Synopsis: Henry, an old-school and outspoken car wash owner, is thrilled that his estranged child finally is returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, he has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as Desiree, a determined, proud, trans woman.

First Impressions: If Laverne Cox and TV legend Norman Lear weren’t involved in developing this, I would be very worried.

Man on Fire - Netflix

Synopsis: John Creasy is a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family. Based on A.J. Quinnell’s novels “Man on Fire” and “The Perfect Kill.”

First Impressions: This one all depends on casting. Is Denzel Washington returning, or will someone new take over?

Untitled Sammy Davis Jr. limited series - Hulu

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Cast: Elijah Kelley

Synopsis: Sammy Davis, Jr. rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and ‘60s (and the only Black member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack). At the same time, he spent most of his career surrounded by controversy and ridicule— over his affairs with white film stars, his 1960 marriage to Swedish actress May Britt, his conversion to Judaism, his closeness to the Kennedys (and later Richard Nixon) and his problems with alcohol and drugs. Based on Wil Haygood’s book “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis, Jr.”

First Impressions: If handled properly, this could be a fascinating look at one of Hollywood’s greatest entertainers.

Butch & Sundance - Prime Video

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

Cast: Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell

Synopsis: Set in an alternate version of America, where legendary outlaws Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid take on their biggest heist yet — this time with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

First Impressions: Regé-Jean Page in a western definitely has my attention.

We’re Passing

Jumpstart - CBS

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Cast: Terry Crews, Ryan Michelle Bathé

Synopsis: Based on the comic strip that debuted in 1989 and set in Philadelphia, it follows Joe, a cop, his wife Marcy, a nurse, and Joe’s partner Crunchy. Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it.

First Impressions: Dating back to The Honeymooners, I’ve seen this show a million times already. I doubt Terry Crews is going to suddenly make it better.

The Other Black Girl - Hulu

Image for article titled 2023 TV Preview: TV Pilots to Keep an Eye On
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish

Synopsis: Nella is an editorial assistant tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. Based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

First Impressions: This sounds like something I’ve seen multiple versions of on Freeform.

