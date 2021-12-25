BMF

BMF is the story of the Flenory brothers building their mafia empire in Detroit in the late ‘80s. Starz and 50 Cent are getting very good at building these worlds full of interesting characters and stories. Obviously, mafia stories aren’t new, but getting to see a Black family play the power brokers everyone must respect and fear is always exciting. BMF Season 1 is only eight episodes, so it makes for an easy one day binge when you need to escape your family craziness for someone else’s.

BMF is streaming on the Starz app.