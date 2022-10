Negro Solstice

The weather is getting cold y’all. No, don’t start singing Silent Night by The Temptations. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about December 21, 2020 when Black people got their superpowers.

@lottidot tweeted in 2020: “as Black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that thought were fiction. Learn who u are as people, they wanna make us average.”

Black Twitter had a ball with this right here.