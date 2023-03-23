15 of Eric Mays' Most Hysterical Moments on Camera

Politics

15 of Eric Mays' Most Hysterical Moments on Camera

The internet is rallying behind Flint Councilman Eric Mays.

Kalyn Womack
Flint City Councilman Eric Mays addresses criticisms during a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Flint, Mich.
Flint City Councilman Eric Mays addresses criticisms during a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Flint, Mich.
Photo: Jake May/The Flint Journal (AP)

If you don’t know who Eric Mays is, you are about to find out. Mays is a Flint City Councilman who has gone viral on the internet for the past couple of weeks for his filterless responses, witty rebuttals and angry outbursts during council meetings.

He’s the embodiment of “You got me messed up.”

Though holding people accountable (in his own way) and asking the hard questions about the issues facing Flint residents, his disruptive behavior continuously got him kicked out of meetings. Mays was recently convicted of disorderly conduct facing either 90 days in jail or a $500 fine, per ABC12.

No matter if the suit he wears is black or orange, a coalition of social media supporters are rooting for him (featuring a TikTok page dedicated to all his best moments). Take a look at 15 of the most popular Eric “MF” Mays moments that made social media fall in love with him.

2 / 17

“You’ve GOT to stop doin’ that”

3 / 17

“When they go low, I go low-ER”

You heard what the man said! If you want to play with around, go to ToysRUs.

4 / 17

“You’s a nasty woman”

5 / 17

IDK... Does She Have The Floor?

6 / 17

“Watch yourself...”

He may not know what “gaslighting” is but he knows when he’s being disrespected.

7 / 17

“Nope.”

8 / 17

An Eric Maysacist

9 / 17

Mays vs Flint Police Chief

10 / 17

They Couldn’t Help But Laugh

11 / 17

Be Careful Who You Call “Ghetto”

12 / 17

Handkerchief Head Negro

He said what he said. Google it.

13 / 17

Ms. Worthing Must Get on His Whole Nerves

14 / 17

“You ain’t got the flo!”

15 / 17

The Collective “Oh my god...”

16 / 17

Damn, Damn, Damn!

