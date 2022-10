The idea of a fresh home-cooked meal every night sounds like a great idea. But after a full day at work and a stressful commute, it’s a lot easier to order a pizza instead. Meal kit services can take a lot of the work out of deciding what’s for dinner, supplying all of the recipes and ingredients you need to get cooking.

If you could use a little help in the kitchen, check out one of these meal kit services. Most offer flexible delivery schedules, so you can even taste test more than one.