15 Maya Angelou Quotes That Should Inspire Us All

15 Maya Angelou Quotes That Should Inspire Us All

In honor of what would have been her 95th birthday, we look at some of our favorite words of wisdom from the legendary Maya Angelou.

Angela Johnson
Dr. Maya Angelou speaks on stage during the 34th Annual AWRT Gracie Awards Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 3, 2009 in New York City.
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Born Marguerite Ann Johnson on April 4, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, Maya Angelou was arguably one of the most prolific writers of our time. Her work as an author and activist has inspired the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Kendrick Lamar.

Although she wrote over 35 books, including volumes of poetry, cookbooks memoirs, she’s best known for her 1969 bestseller, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings,” a memoir that details her early years, including the time she spent living with her paternal grandmother in Stamps, Arkansas. Although it achieved mainstream success, it is the frequent target of book bans across the country for its straightforward account of her experience with sexual abuse as a young girl.

In addition to being an outstanding writer, Angelou was a talented singer and dancer who performed throughout the United States, Europe and Africa.

In honor of what would have been her 95th birthday, we remember some of our favorite words of wisdom from the great Maya Angelou.

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.”

Photo: Jack Sotomayor (Getty Images)
“‎The desire to reach the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise and most possible.”

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)
“If you’re always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.”

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)
“Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in the world, but has not solved one yet.”

Photo: Consolidated News Pictures (Getty Images)
“I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.”

Photo: Michael Brennan (Getty Images)
“Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.”

Photo: New York Daily News Archive (Getty Images)
“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”

Photo: Martin Godwin (Getty Images)
“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)
“If I am not good to myself, how can I expect anyone else to be good to me?”

Photo: Bennett Raglin (Getty Images)
“Nothing will work unless you do.”

Photo: Aaron Rapoport (Getty Images)
“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”

Photo: Steve Exum (Getty Images)
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Photo: Derek Storm (Getty Images)
“We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.”

Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)
“I’ve learned that making a living is not the same thing as making a life.”

Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)
“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”

Photo: Gene Lester (Getty Images)
