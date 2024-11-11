Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing
Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?

Entertainment

Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?

From Morgan Freeman to Sheryl Underwood, these military vets will stun you.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Amy Sussman, Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Some of your favorite Black musicians, comedians and even athletes served the country in U.S. Army. I know, surprising right?

However, not everyone joined with a zeal for patriotism. For most, it was an easy alternative to going to college and staying out of trouble. For others, joining meant making a couple bucks during the infancy stages of their careers. They were so spread out across military branches, some of them might have served the same time as some of our family members back in the day.

From Hollywood legends like Morgan Freeman to Hip Hop legends like Ice-T, these celebrities signed themselves up to fight for the country before their names reached movie screens.

On this Memorial Day, let’s honor these 18 Black celebrities who served our country.

Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: WUSA 9 News

In the early 60s, the NBA star was on active duty in the U.S. Army at the same time he was competing in professional basketball, per NBA’s website. He was drafted despite being an inch short of the maximum height and color-blind. By the time basic training began, he couldn’t fit the military uniform and was moved to be an official military medic. His performance in basketball got him a leave to play for the Lakers and continual leave by an order signed by President JFK.

David Robinson

David Robinson

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: US Navy Seabee Museum (Facebook)

The NBA star enlisted in the US Naval Academy and achieved the rank of a Lieutenant, Junior Grade. After receiving his commission he was assigned to the Civil Engineering Corps, per the Defense Department.

Berry Gordy Jr.

Berry Gordy Jr.

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Frank Tapper/Corbis (Getty Images)

The Motown Records founder enlisted in the Army and served in Korea for two years, per the Detroit Historical Society.

Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Yvonne Hemsey (Getty Images)

The renowned comedian joined the U.S. Army in 1959. However, he only spent a brief time there — mainly in the brig due to disciplinary issues — and left in 1960, per Military.com.

Melvin Van Peebles

Melvin Van Peebles

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Jack Mitchell (Getty Images)

The actor and director enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1953, per Military.com. Peebles was a navigator and bombardier in the Strategic Air Command for three years before leaving and joining cinema.

Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Gary Gershoff (Getty Images)

The singer was 17 years old when he dropped out of high school to enlist in the Air Force, according to his bio in Medic in the Green Time. His superiors considered him uncooperative and lackadaisical. He faked being mentally ill and was given a general discharge after one year. The rest is history.

MC Hammer

MC Hammer

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Michael Putland (Getty Images)

The music legend joined the Navy and spent three years as an aviation storekeeper third class, per Military.com.

Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: M. Caulfield/WireImage for BET Network (Getty Images)

The comedian joined the Air Force as a field medic and was deployed to West Germany and South Korea, per the DOD.

Shaggy

Shaggy

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Rob Verhorst/Redferns (Getty Images)

The reggae star left Jamaica to come to the US to pursue his music career at 18 years old, per Military.com. However, he joined the Marine Corps in 1988 after struggling to find work and fought in the Gulf War. He didn’t stay in the military much longer after that and went AWOL to pursue music seriously once he returned home.

Ice-T

Ice-T

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

The rapper-actor served four years in the Army’s 25th Infantry Division, according to Military.com.

Robin Quivers

Robin Quivers

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Quivers was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force and served as a nurse. She transferred to the Air Force Reserve from her base in Texas, climbing to a captain and served there for over ten years.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

Freeman enlisted in the Air Force after high school and trained to be an automatic tracking radar repairman, per the Department of Defense.

James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

The legendary actor joined the Pershing Rifles Drill Team and Scabbard and Blade Honor Society in college. Then, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army. Finally, Jones was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 38th Regimental Combat Team, per the DOD.

Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage (Getty Images)

The actor enlisted in the Army at age 16. At that time, he was sent to a hospital to provide aid to the medical staff, where he cared for mentally-ill veterans, per Veterans Advantage.

Sinbad

Sinbad

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Shahar Azran/WireImage (Getty Images)

The comedian joined the Air Force in 1979, according to Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs. It was there that he realized his passion for making people laugh, working as a comic for Tops in Blue, a touring performance ensemble of active-duty airmen. After he won the show “Star Search” in the late 1980s, his comedy career took off and his military career came to a close.

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Daniel Boczarski (Getty Images)

The Food Network star was an Air Force broadcast journalist in Seoul, South Korea and worked for Air Force News Agency radio and television in San Antonio for five years, per DOD.

Mr. T

Mr. T

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Bob Riha, Jr. (Getty Images)

The pop culture sensation joined the Army National Guard just after the Vietnam War and later joined the Military Police corps, rising to a squad leader at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, per Military.com.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix

Image for article titled Did You Know These 18 Black Celebrities Served in the U.S. Military?
Photo: Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Hendrix had two options as a rebellious youth from Seattle: go to prison or join the Army. He chose the latter. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and was discharged after the first year of his three-year contract because he distressed the captain, according to Military.com.

