When the original Law & Order premiered in September 1990, no one thought it would become one of TV’s longest running and most successful franchises. However, here we are seven series later and it’s a television staple. Yes, the shows have their detractors as some episodes have not aged well, but if you tell me you’ve never been sucked into an afternoon binge, I’m calling you a liar.

One of the most fun things about the franchise is that it’s been around so long, you can spot many of your favorite actors making early career guest appearances. With the original coming back to the lineup, it is definitely time to look at the stars you forgot guest starred on Law & Order.