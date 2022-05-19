Summer days are made for reading. There’s nothing better than spending a sunny afternoon in the park or at the beach with your favorite book. Fortunately, there are lots of great reads coming to a bookstore or library near you. From historical fiction, to rom-com, to gripping memoirs, there is something for everyone. These are some of the books we can’t wait to get our hands on this June.
By Her Own Design: A Novel of Ann Lowe, Fashion Designer to the Social Register by Piper Huguley (June 7)
Historical fiction lovers won’t be able to put down this new release from Piper Huguley. By Her Own Design tells the story of Ann Lowe, a Black woman and granddaughter of slaves, who overcame personal struggles and prejudice to design a wedding dress for former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Although Ann Lowe, who was born in Alabama in 1898, was referred to as a “colored designer” in the press at the time, the talented designer who designed for Henri Bendel and Neiman Marcus will have her gowns displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, as part of its “In America” exhibition, titled “An Anthology of Fashion.”
The Fugitivities by Jesse McCarthy (June 7)
Award-winning nonfiction writer and associate professor of English, African American, and African History at Harvard, Jesse McCarthy is trying his hand at fiction with his debut novel. The Fugitivities follows a young black man who was raised in France and living in New York City. He’s trying to find a career that fits, but nothing is quite right. But a chance encounter encourages him to take life into his own hands. And he slowly forms an understanding of his identity, community, and freedom that is rarely afforded to young black men. The New Yorker called it, “sensitive and sharp...”
Asylum: A Memoir Manifesto by Edafe Okporo (June 7)
Just before Edafe Okporo’s 26th birthday, he found a violent mob outside his window in Abuja, Nigeria. The mob threatened his life after discovering that he was a gay man. Fearing for his life, Edafe fled to New York City, where he hoped he could live peacefully. But when he arrived, days before the 2016 Presidential election, rather than finding the freedom he was looking for, Edafe spent the next six months at an immigration detention center in New Jersey before being granted asylum. This is a riveting memoir that you won’t be able to put down.
Greenland by David Santos Donaldson (June 7)
For Bahamian writer, David Santos Donaldson, Greenland is personal. A novel within a novel, the book tells the story of a young author writing about the real-life secret love affair between British author E.M. Forster and a young Egyptian man named Mohammed el Adl. Donaldson explores the themes of race, class and sexuality in a powerful debut.
‘A delicious and delirious work of metafiction.’ — Electric Literature
Under The Skin: Racism, Inequality, and the Health of a Nation by Linda Villarosa (June 14)
Award-winning New York Times Magazine writer and a contributor to the 1619 Project, Linda Villarosa addresses the racial disparity in the American healthcare system and how conditions in this country often cause Black people to “live sicker and die quicker” than their white counterparts. In Under the Skin, Villarosa exposes the painful truth of the toll racism takes on the health and well-being of our communities. “Villarosa’s empathic and sharp-sighted journalism is as astute as it is groundbreaking, as brilliant as it is timely. Let the conversations begin!” –Jacqueline Woodson, New York Times bestselling author of Red at the Bone
Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe (June 14)
In Last Summer on State Street, Felicia “Fe Fe” Stevens lives with her mother and older brother in Chicago’s Robert Taylor Homes. As her building is about to be torn down by the Chicago Housing Authority, she tries to enjoy her last summer on State Street with her best friends. But when a mysterious new friend comes into their fold, everything changes. And Fe Fe must decide who to trust and who to let go.
On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi (June 21)
Ghanian-American, Angie Appiah is trying to please her parents by getting into medical school and snagging the perfect, successful partner. But when she fails a med school exam and gets dumped by her boyfriend, everything falls apart. As she feels her parents’ disappointment, Angie begins to question everything. On Rotation explores the struggles and expectations of the immigrant experience.
Good Morning, Love by Ashley M. Coleman (June 21)
In Good Morning, Love, musician and songwriter Carlisa “Carli” Henton is looking for her big break. But like most aspiring artists, she has to work to cover her New York City rent. Carli thinks she’s got it all figured out until she meets a rising star Tau Anderson who turns her world upside down. If you loved Jasmine Guillory’s While We Were Dating, this book is for you.
Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro (June 28)
In Dele Weds Destiny, three college friends get together in Lagos, Nigeria, for the wedding of one of their daughters. But after 30 years of friendship, a lot has happened. And as the wedding approaches, the drama goes down. “The bonds between women—as friends and across the generations—are the jewels that make this story shine,” says Tayari Jones. “I would like to read this immediately.”
American Royalty by Tracey Livesay (June 28)
American Royalty is a royal rom-com that will give you Megan and Harry vibes. In the story, a reclusive prince falls for a sexy American rapper. But will their relationship be able to survive the glare of the limelight? “The indisputable charm and palpable chemistry of the protagonists make this royal romance a gem.” - Publishers Weekly
