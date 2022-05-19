Asylum: A Memoir Manifesto by Edafe Okporo (June 7)

Just before Edafe Okporo’s 26th birthday, he found a violent mob outside his window in Abuja, Nigeria. The mob threatened his life after discovering that he was a gay man. Fearing for his life, Edafe fled to New York City, where he hoped he could live peacefully. But when he arrived, days before the 2016 Presidential election, rather than finding the freedom he was looking for, Edafe spent the next six months at an immigration detention center in New Jersey before being granted asylum. This is a riveting memoir that you won’t be able to put down.