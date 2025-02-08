'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Why Racists are Threatening to Boycott the Super Bowl, Our Ultimate Kendrick Lamar Playlist, A Chiefs Star's Best Fits, Jalen Hurt's Advice on How to Be More Handsome, Resurfaced Racist Tweets From Saquon Barkley's Fiancée—And More Super Bowl News

Sports

Why Racists are Threatening to Boycott the Super Bowl, Our Ultimate Kendrick Lamar Playlist, A Chiefs Star's Best Fits, Jalen Hurt's Advice on How to Be More Handsome, Resurfaced Racist Tweets From Saquon Barkley's Fiancée—And More Super Bowl News

Ahead of Sunday's big game, we've rounded up our coverage of all things Super Bowl

By
Angela Johnson
Photo: Rob Carr, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Getty Images
The Ridiculous Reason Some Racists are Threatening to ‘Boycott’ Super Bowl LIX Won’t Surprise You

Photo: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Conservative NFL fans are demanding a Super Bowl boycott after they discovered that the “Black National Anthem” will be performed on Sunday in New Orleans. Over the years, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has been sung during the NFL pregame events—and has always sparked some type of controversy. — Candace McDuffie

What Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Look Like

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

As we get closer to Super Bowl Sunday, the anticipation for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance is only growing. Hip-hop fans are theorizing what songs Lamar will perform, what guests will come out during the show, and whether he’ll actually say the lyrics to that one song. — Noah A. McGee

Here’s The Perfect Kendrick Lamar Setlist For the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us”, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendrick Lamar, winner of Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us”, poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

As if Kendrick Lamar’s recent history-making wins at the 2025 Grammys weren’t enough to get you excited for his upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, then theorizing about which songs he’ll bring to the international stage just might do it. And lucky for you, we’ve got you covered. — Shanelle Genai

Kansas City Chief’s DeAndre Hopkins Best Fits

Photo: Getty Images

After spending over a decade in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has established himself as one of the most stylish players in the league. Known for his knack for effortlessly mixing sportswear and suiting, Hopkins is one to watch during his tunnel walks and red carpet appearances. — Angela Johnson

A Reporter Asked Jalen Hurts’ Advice on How to Be More Handsome. Here’s His Response

Photo: Michael DeMocker (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that the ladies love Jalen Hurts. Even women who don’t pay close attention to the NFL know who the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles is. Naturally, that could leave some jealousy from some other guys who wish they received the same kind of attention. — Noah A. McGee

Lil Wayne Gives His Final Answer About the Super Bowl Amid Kendrick Halftime Drama

Photo: Julia Beverly (Getty Images)

Even though Lil Wayne seems to have gotten over Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl this week, it appears that the New Orleans MC won’t be attending the big game in his hometown. And apparently, he has a good reason why. — Noah A. McGee

Uh-Oh...Many N-Word Tweets From Eagles Star Saquon Barkley’s White Fiancé Resurface Ahead Of Super Bowl

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Super Bowl week just got messy. Just a few days before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off at the Superdome in New Orleans, resurfaced tweets have shown the fiancé of star player Saquon Barkley making some questionable comments. — Noah A. McGee

Roc Nation CEO Breaks Silence on Decision to Choose Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne For Super Bowl Show

Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard (Getty Images)

Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, is clearing up why Kendrick Lamar was chosen as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime show. Despite claims that it was done to slight Lil Wayne, she confirmed that it was more about “the pulse of the times.” — Noah A. McGee

