Why Racists are Threatening to Boycott the Super Bowl, Our Ultimate Kendrick Lamar Playlist, A Chiefs Star's Best Fits, Jalen Hurt's Advice on How to Be More Handsome, Resurfaced Racist Tweets From Saquon Barkley's Fiancée—And More Super Bowl News

Conservative NFL fans are demanding a Super Bowl boycott after they discovered that the “Black National Anthem” will be performed on Sunday in New Orleans. Over the years, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has been sung during the NFL pregame events—and has always sparked some type of controversy. — Candace McDuffie
As we get closer to Super Bowl Sunday, the anticipation for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance is only growing. Hip-hop fans are theorizing what songs Lamar will perform, what guests will come out during the show, and whether he’ll actually say the lyrics to that one song. — Noah A. McGee
As if Kendrick Lamar’s recent history-making wins at the 2025 Grammys weren’t enough to get you excited for his upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, then theorizing about which songs he’ll bring to the international stage just might do it. And lucky for you, we’ve got you covered. — Shanelle Genai
After spending over a decade in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has established himself as one of the most stylish players in the league. Known for his knack for effortlessly mixing sportswear and suiting, Hopkins is one to watch during his tunnel walks and red carpet appearances. — Angela Johnson
It’s no secret that the ladies love Jalen Hurts. Even women who don’t pay close attention to the NFL know who the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles is. Naturally, that could leave some jealousy from some other guys who wish they received the same kind of attention. — Noah A. McGee
Even though Lil Wayne seems to have gotten over Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl this week, it appears that the New Orleans MC won’t be attending the big game in his hometown. And apparently, he has a good reason why. — Noah A. McGee
Uh-Oh...Many N-Word Tweets From Eagles Star Saquon Barkley’s White Fiancé Resurface Ahead Of Super Bowl
Super Bowl week just got messy. Just a few days before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off at the Superdome in New Orleans, resurfaced tweets have shown the fiancé of star player Saquon Barkley making some questionable comments. — Noah A. McGee
Roc Nation CEO Breaks Silence on Decision to Choose Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne For Super Bowl Show
Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, is clearing up why Kendrick Lamar was chosen as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime show. Despite claims that it was done to slight Lil Wayne, she confirmed that it was more about “the pulse of the times.” — Noah A. McGee