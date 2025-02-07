Uh-Oh...Many N-Word Tweets From Eagles Star Saquon Barkley’s White Fiancé Resurface Ahead Of Super Bowl

Super Bowl week just got messy. Just a few days before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off at the Superdome in New Orleans, resurfaced tweets have shown the fiancé of star player Saquon Barkley making some questionable comments.

Earlier this week, resurfaced tweets that date back to 2012 and 2013 show Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley’s fiancé, making some extremely racist comments that include the use of the N-word several times.

One tweet read, “#ReplaceADisneyMovieWithN***a The Cheeta N***a.”

Another tweet references Kanye West’s 2005 hit song, “Gold Digger.” As a person mentions her in a post, saying, “Hey my little gold digger.” In response, she writes, “she ain’t messin with no broke n****s.”

In another post, she references the song once again, writing, “I ain’t sayin’ she a gold digger, but she ain’t messin’ with no broke n****s.”

In the final tweet that was shared , Congdon says, “I thoroughly enjoy calling my mom n***a.”

Look at the screenshots of the tweets below:

Not only is this bad because she’s a white woman using the N-word, but Congdon has had two Balck children with the star running back: Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2.

Furthermore, this serves as a distraction for Barkley, who just took home the award for NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the 2025 NFL Honors.

Barkley is attempting to cap off one of the greatest seasons for a running back ever. During the regular season, he became the ninth running back in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a season. He’s only 29 yards away from breaking the record for most rushing yards in a season including the playoffs, passing NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis.