Diddy Claps Back at NBC With $100 Million Lawsuit...But Does He Have a Point?

NBC is being sued for $100 million following their documentary allegedly accusing Sean Combs of killing Kim Porter.

Kalyn Womack
Sean “Diddy” Combs is clapping back once again from behind bars. The rapper filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal for their addition to the pile of Diddy documentaries. However, the egregious accusations made about him in the film may have fallen out of the bounds of “allegedly.”

In a lawsuit filed in New York Wednesday morning, the rapper attacked the documentary “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy” which premiered on Peacock on Jan 14. The lawsuit accuses NBCUniversal, Peacock TV and Ample Entertainment of “falsely, recklessly and maliciously” accusing Combs of serial murder and sex trafficking.

“In making and broadcasting these falsehoods, among others, Defendants seek only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial. Mr. Combs brings this lawsuit to hold Defendants accountable for the extraordinary damage their reckless statements have caused,” the lawsuit reads.

These claims came from a variety of interview subjects featured in the film including celebrities like Al B. Sure and alleged former employees. Some people called him a monster, an alleged childhood friend accused his mother of hosting sex parties, an accuser claimed he raped her with a TV remote and a former associate alleged the rapper hosted sex parties in red-lit rooms where minors were present.

The documentary also touches on the sudden death of Combs’ late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. The lawsuit slammed the companies for falsely suggesting Combs was involved with her death -- considering the comments from Al B. Sure who called Porter’s death a “murder.”

As most documentary subjects spoke from their own experiences and opinions, the suit begs the question of how to decide what qualifies as an allegation versus a factual experience.

Combs is seeking $100 million in damages for “severe reputational and economic harm” as a result of the “defamatory” claims made in the film. He’s currently sitting behind bars in the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges. He pleaded not guilty.