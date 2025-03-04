Aubrey O'Day Shades Diddy on 'The Masked Singer' and Now He's Clapping Back

As if Sean “Diddy” Combs’ life couldn’t get any worse than it already is, it appears the disgraced music mogul’s reputation was further thrown under the bus thanks to an ex-employee and Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day.

As we’ve previously told you, O’Day has never shied away from speaking her truth and speaking on the heinous allegations lobbed against Combs. O’Day was one of the first people to speak out in support of Cassie Ventura, Combs’ ex who suffered abuse at his hands in that now viral and shocking video. Just last year, O’Day also participated in Tubi’s documentary, “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy.”

Now, during her big reveal on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” recently, O’Day once again took the time to take shots at her “ex-boss.” After taking off her “Ant” costume, she took a minute to thank the judges and fans of the show and expressed how grateful she was to have true support and love from them. That’s when the “Damaged” singer decided to go a little further and alluded to her previous struggles with Combs — though she didn’t directly call him by name.

“It’s been a hell of a year,” she said in part before later adding: “My ex-boss- I’ma go there. He calls himself ‘Love.’ He legally titled himself that. And he uses the love heart to express that everywhere he goes. He’s in prison now, and I just want to say to you guys, the love heart is now here.”

The clip caught the attention of Combs’ team, which reached out to TMZ on Monday to send a message. Per the outlet, a source close to Combs made sure to remind O’Day that the disgraced Bad Boy founder has only been accused of disturbing things—not convicted. They also reminded O’Day that it was Combs who even brought her into the spotlight via his group Danity Kane to begin with and conveyed that she ought to not “bite the hand that feeds her.”

“[Combs is] only detained and hasn’t even gone to trial yet to present a defense so none of her claims fully hold up, at least not yet,” the team added.

Combs is set to go to trial this May in connection with his federal indictment in which he’s charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face life in prison and more.