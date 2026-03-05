Black Actresses Under 35 and Up Next In Hollywood

As Women’s History Month gets in full swing, we thought it’d be a good time to highlight some of Hollywood faves who are proving over and over again that they’re bringing the next wave of immense talent and fire storytelling to our screens.
Specifically, we’re taking a look at the Black actresses under 35 who are out here making a name for themselves and proving that they’ve got the range to conquer anything from serious dramas or comedies to blockbuster movies. These handful of beautiful and talented ladies aren’t just up next, they’re now and they’re all here to stay!
Jayme Lawson
We recently waxed poetic about how much of an “it-girl” Jayme Lawson is. She’s got the looks and the impressive acting chops so you better believe we’re gonna see more of her on our screens.
Lovie Simone
“Greenleaf” fans knew 10 years ago, Lovie Simone had what it takes to make viewers lock in on her character. But now that she’s stolen hearts on Netflix’s “Forever” (and with the show’s upcoming second season), it’s clear Simone is that girl to watch.
Ayo Edebiri
Between her time on “The Bear” and her roles in “Opus” and “After the Hunt,” it’s clear that Ayi Edebiri is here to stay and is slowly becoming one of the industry go-to girls onscreen.
Teyana Taylor
Clearly the last year has been phenomenal for Teyana Taylor, but she’s just getting started. With a tour and more films on the horizon, the soon-to-be culinary school graduate is triple threat in the best way. She can sing, she can dance, and she can act. The sky is really the limit for her! (Yes we know she just turned 35, but we couldn’t help but include her in this!)
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer has been entertaining the masses every since she was a child and thankfully, her career has only skyrocketed from there. And if her new Peacock show “The Burbs” and upcoming films “I Love Boosters” are any indication, then she’s got even more talent to showcase and we’re here for it all!
Zendaya
“K.C. Undercover” fans may have loved her as a Disney Channel star, but over the years, Zendaya’s made it very clear that she’s here to play in the big leagues and win. Whether she’s killing it “Dune,” “Euphoria” or slaying on a red carpet—it’s clear that little Zendaya Coleman is all grown up and absolutely dominating.
Marsai Martin
Who else do you know besides Marsai Martin that became the youngest executive producer at the tender age of 14? We’ll answer for you: NOBODY, that’s who. And she continues to build herself as a young business-owner and a a beyond promising actor who can shine alongside industry heavy-hitters like Viola Davis and Anthony Anderson.
Lexi Underwood
If you enjoyed “Little Fires Everywhere,” then you already know Lexi Underwood was one to watch. Plus, with her upcoming coming-of-age drama starring opposite Terry Crews, it’s clear her Hollywood career is getting off to an amazing start.
Chase Infiniti
While many may have praised Teyana Taylor’s role in “OBAA,” people were also talking about Chase Infiniti’s role as well. And for good reasons! She absolutely murked that role and is clearly in-demand given her upcoming slate of projects!
Jaz Sinclair
“Gen V” fans step to the front because y’all already know how Jaz Sinclair gets down. The way she balances looking like a cinnamon role while also having the sort of intensity and edge is truly fun to watch on-screen!
Halle Bailey
We knew when Halle Bailey was picked to be Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” she was going to be a joy to watch. And judging by the trailer for her new rom-com “You, Me & Tuscany”—it looks like we’re in store for a whole lot more from this singer with an angelic voice and promising acting chops.
Ryan Destiny
The way Ryan Destiny took over in the fashion and modeling world and then made everyone realize how much a fire actress she is in “Star” and “The Fire Inside” just proves that she’s not one to be boxed in and that she has what it takes to get and keep audience’s attention!
Dominique Fishback
There’s truly no one out here doing it like Dom Fishback. The way she disappears into all her roles and gives us a layered performance time and time again is something that should be studied by other actors. She just always gets it right.
