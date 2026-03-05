Black Actresses Under 35 and Up Next In Hollywood

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for NAACP; JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As Women’s History Month gets in full swing, we thought it’d be a good time to highlight some of Hollywood faves who are proving over and over again that they’re bringing the next wave of immense talent and fire storytelling to our screens.

Specifically, we’re taking a look at the Black actresses under 35 who are out here making a name for themselves and proving that they’ve got the range to conquer anything from serious dramas or comedies to blockbuster movies. These handful of beautiful and talented ladies aren’t just up next, they’re now and they’re all here to stay!

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

We recently waxed poetic about how much of an “it-girl” Jayme Lawson is. She’s got the looks and the impressive acting chops so you better believe we’re gonna see more of her on our screens.

Lovie Simone

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Lovie Simone attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“Greenleaf” fans knew 10 years ago, Lovie Simone had what it takes to make viewers lock in on her character. But now that she’s stolen hearts on Netflix’s “Forever” (and with the show’s upcoming second season), it’s clear Simone is that girl to watch.

Ayo Edebiri

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Between her time on “The Bear” and her roles in “Opus” and “After the Hunt,” it’s clear that Ayi Edebiri is here to stay and is slowly becoming one of the industry go-to girls onscreen.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Clearly the last year has been phenomenal for Teyana Taylor, but she’s just getting started. With a tour and more films on the horizon, the soon-to-be culinary school graduate is triple threat in the best way. She can sing, she can dance, and she can act. The sky is really the limit for her! (Yes we know she just turned 35, but we couldn’t help but include her in this!)

Keke Palmer

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Keke Palmer attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

Keke Palmer has been entertaining the masses every since she was a child and thankfully, her career has only skyrocketed from there. And if her new Peacock show “The Burbs” and upcoming films “I Love Boosters” are any indication, then she’s got even more talent to showcase and we’re here for it all!

Zendaya

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya Coleman attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

“K.C. Undercover” fans may have loved her as a Disney Channel star, but over the years, Zendaya’s made it very clear that she’s here to play in the big leagues and win. Whether she’s killing it “Dune,” “Euphoria” or slaying on a red carpet—it’s clear that little Zendaya Coleman is all grown up and absolutely dominating.

Marsai Martin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 01: Marsai Martin attends 2025 Blavity Fest at Lee + White on June 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

Who else do you know besides Marsai Martin that became the youngest executive producer at the tender age of 14? We’ll answer for you: NOBODY, that’s who. And she continues to build herself as a young business-owner and a a beyond promising actor who can shine alongside industry heavy-hitters like Viola Davis and Anthony Anderson.

Lexi Underwood

Lexi Underwood at Vanity Fair & Instagram’s The 2025 Vanities Party held at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

If you enjoyed “Little Fires Everywhere,” then you already know Lexi Underwood was one to watch. Plus, with her upcoming coming-of-age drama starring opposite Terry Crews, it’s clear her Hollywood career is getting off to an amazing start.

Chase Infiniti

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Chase Infiniti attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

While many may have praised Teyana Taylor’s role in “OBAA,” people were also talking about Chase Infiniti’s role as well. And for good reasons! She absolutely murked that role and is clearly in-demand given her upcoming slate of projects!

Jaz Sinclair

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Jaz Sinclair attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Gen V” Season 2 at Pacific Design Center on September 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

“Gen V” fans step to the front because y’all already know how Jaz Sinclair gets down. The way she balances looking like a cinnamon role while also having the sort of intensity and edge is truly fun to watch on-screen!

Halle Bailey

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Halle Bailey attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

We knew when Halle Bailey was picked to be Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” she was going to be a joy to watch. And judging by the trailer for her new rom-com “You, Me & Tuscany”—it looks like we’re in store for a whole lot more from this singer with an angelic voice and promising acting chops.

Ryan Destiny

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Ryan Destiny attends the Critics Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

The way Ryan Destiny took over in the fashion and modeling world and then made everyone realize how much a fire actress she is in “Star” and “The Fire Inside” just proves that she’s not one to be boxed in and that she has what it takes to get and keep audience’s attention!

Dominique Fishback

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Dominique Fishback attends the Ironheart fan event at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

There’s truly no one out here doing it like Dom Fishback. The way she disappears into all her roles and gives us a layered performance time and time again is something that should be studied by other actors. She just always gets it right.