See Oprah Stepping Out Looking Fit and Fly at Paris Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Oprah Winfrey is seen outside the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2026 show during NYFW on September 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Paris Fashion Week is just getting started, and as you would probably expect, the City of Lights has not let us down. But while we’ve got our eyes on the runways for the latest designer collections, we had to stop and show our appreciation to Miss Oprah Winfrey, who brought some serious style to the red carpet. Winfrey has been spotted around the city taking in the shows with her bestie Gayle King, and folks can’t stop talking about what she wore to the Chloé show at the Tennis Club de Paris on March 5.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Don Lemon Breaks Down How He’s Building His Media Empire To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Don Lemon Breaks Down How He’s Building His Media Empire

The Queen of Talk took our breath away on the red carpet, confidently rocking a cropped suede jacket and a pair of impeccably-fitting wide-legged jeans. The look was set off with a cream clutch, shades and a perfect ponytail.

Check it out for yourself, and be prepared to gag:

We sure say Oprah Winfrey be 72 years old Ei 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pSEoG6mS1h — SENATOR (@likehakeemm) March 5, 2026

Winfrey’s fit got love from every corner of the internet, as fans stopped by to show their appreciation for the star who has dealt with issues with weight in public throughout her decades-long career. The media mogul shared that her recent weight loss was achieved with the help of GLP-1 medication and maintaining an active lifestyle.

“Her glam squad did good,” wrote someone on IG, followed by a well-deserved fire emoji.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 on March 5, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The compliments kept coming on TikTok.

“The jacket and jeans, put together is a vibe, cuteness,” they wrote.

Another user on TikTok gave her props for understanding the assignment and channeling the beautiful feminine, bohemian aesthetic the Chloe brand has become known for.

“She looks cute. Love the bohemian Chloe vibe,” they wrote.

From what we can see, Oprah looks like she’s having the time of her life in Paris, and we’re here for it!