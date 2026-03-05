See Oprah Stepping Out Looking Fit and Fly at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is just getting started, and as you would probably expect, the City of Lights has not let us down. But while we’ve got our eyes on the runways for the latest designer collections, we had to stop and show our appreciation to Miss Oprah Winfrey, who brought some serious style to the red carpet. Winfrey has been spotted around the city taking in the shows with her bestie Gayle King, and folks can’t stop talking about what she wore to the Chloé show at the Tennis Club de Paris on March 5.
The Queen of Talk took our breath away on the red carpet, confidently rocking a cropped suede jacket and a pair of impeccably-fitting wide-legged jeans. The look was set off with a cream clutch, shades and a perfect ponytail.
Check it out for yourself, and be prepared to gag:
Winfrey’s fit got love from every corner of the internet, as fans stopped by to show their appreciation for the star who has dealt with issues with weight in public throughout her decades-long career. The media mogul shared that her recent weight loss was achieved with the help of GLP-1 medication and maintaining an active lifestyle.
“Her glam squad did good,” wrote someone on IG, followed by a well-deserved fire emoji.
The compliments kept coming on TikTok.
“The jacket and jeans, put together is a vibe, cuteness,” they wrote.
Another user on TikTok gave her props for understanding the assignment and channeling the beautiful feminine, bohemian aesthetic the Chloe brand has become known for.
“She looks cute. Love the bohemian Chloe vibe,” they wrote.
From what we can see, Oprah looks like she’s having the time of her life in Paris, and we’re here for it!
