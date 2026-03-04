Black U.S. Tourists Trapped in Dubai After Iran Attacks Share Their Terrifying Experiences on TikTok 

As the conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran escalates, thousands of American tourists—including viral TikTokers documenting every harrowing second—are finding themselves trapped in Dubai with no clear way home.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners

The Root previously reported how the U.S. and Israel had been worried that Iran was building nuclear weapons and helping other groups to attack them. After talks to stop this failed, the U.S. and Israel used force to try to stop it themselves, launching a massive, coordinated military attack—dubbed Operation Epic Fury—on Feb. 28, The Guardian reported.

The start of the Iran war began during TikToker @shaniceday_’s 30th birthday trip in Dubai. Her birthday festivities were replaced by air raid sirens, sheltering in place and no way back to the States.

“I’m trapped in Dubai,” she told her followers on Sunday (March 1). “I came out here to celebrate my 30th birthday with one of my good friends and everything just went left. […] A lot of different countries are taking care of their citizens but unfortunately we’re from the U.S. we started this war, so…”

She described hearing bombs from their rooms and how her friend actually saw “a missile fly over her head” when she was at the beach. “It gets really emotional when you think about your families 9,000 miles away, and they’re not letting people in, and we can’t leave,” she added.

Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. allies in the region, leaving the Dubai International Airport and even the Burj Al Arab hotel damaged from drone or missile attacks, according to CNN.

The U.S. Embassy released a security alert, advising all Americans to remain in their residences or hotels, stay away from windows and only leave for essentials like food and medicine.

@shaniceday_ continued to detail her now 10-day stay in Dubai, including hearing explosions nearby and being forced to shelter underground in follow-up TikToks. She’s not alone, either.

Chicago minister Ronald Rawlings and his wife, Amise Rawlings, traveled to the UAE for ministry, but were caught off guard when war broke out, forcing them to stay longer than expected, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Their attempt to leave on March 2 failed due to a military lockdown, and they later relocated from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. As they wait for airports to reopen, the couple said they are living day to day.

Fox 32 Chicago | YouTube

Another Chicago resident, Shekinah Lee, took to TikTok to share her experience of being stuck in Dubai, with a special message to President Donald Trump. “Trump, thanks again— for nothing,” she said. “You get out of America, and you’re still affected by his foolery. It’s like overwhelming at this point, however we are safe right now.”

On March 3, the U.S. Embassy announced a specific digital form for U.S. citizens in the UAE to request assistance. They also encouraged travelers to keep their phones fully charged, have travel documents easily accessible and to immediately seek cover if they “hear a loud explosion, or if sirens or cell phone alerts are activated.”