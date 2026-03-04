Ex-NBA Star Iman Shumpert Reveals Love of ‘Spirituality’ Behind Kountry Wayne’s Comedy After Viral Skit

Left: ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 13: Comedian Kountry Wayne attends the Atlanta screening of “Dashing Through The Snow” at Regal Atlantic Station on November 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Right: ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Iman Shumpert attends as Nelly Celebrates Halloween & His 50th Birthday at Guardian Works on October 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Appearing in Kountry Wayne’s skits is a power move for Iman Shumpert — and it comes with serious payoff. During a candid conversation with Shannon Sharpe during an episode of “Club Shay Shay,” the former NBA champ broke down why he holds the super star content creator to such high regard. And according to him, his respect for the comedian runs deeper than the laughs.

In big-upping the father of 10, Shumpert described a side of Wayne that many fans may never get to see. Not only did he make it clear that Kountry Wayne pays well — and consistently, cutting the big checks — he gave the comedian his flowers for building a business rooted in discipline, faith, prayer and family.

“Y’all gonna pay me a check after we done? Today? Everybody else [is] Net 60, 30 — ‘We’ll holla at ‘ya.’ I didn’t get all that… They do it pay up front,” Shumpert said, highlighting the instant payoff after working with Wayne. “With me, he says something and then it happens. I truly hold him at a high level.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard feels no shame in collabing with the comedy skit king, even while some question why he isn’t “doing movies and woo woo” with other producers and directors in the industry. While big names may be popular, Shump says the results aren’t always what they seem. For him, Wayne’s consistency and work ethic are what matter, telling Uncle Shay Shay, “I don’t think y’all know how much Wayne pays people.”

“This man [Wayne] do this 365. How much better it is to have something consistent that you can do 365 rather than that one mega move. Boom. And then nothing… I did plenty of things where I came on set, did this, did that. Everybody loved it. I haven’t talked to them producers, directors, nobody yet,” Shumpert explained. “But to be a part of something with Wayne where it’s like every week or so, two weeks… We’re still doing the job.”

In addition to the Georgia native’s ability to get to the bag, Shumpert highlighted Wayne’s flexibility and understanding as a fellow parent, in addition to his spiritual family-first environment while filming. “He prayed before everything,” Shumpert detailed. “First time, I ain’t gonna lie, I chuckled a little bit. I wasn’t ready. I didn’t know he really liked that.”

“Spiritually, he’s a lamp… He’s a family guy. So he’s just got his family around. He treats his employees like family. It was very easy for me to accept the script from him,” the NBA star revealed.