Take a Look Inside Barack Obama’s Former White House Man Cave

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 4: In this handout photo provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters, Malia (L) and Sasha, watch on television as first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention on September 4, 2012 in the Treaty Room of the White House in Washington, DC. The DNC that will run through September 7, will nominate U.S. President Barack Obama as the Democratic presidential candidate. (Photo by Pete Souza/White House Photo via Getty Images)

These days, the White House looks like something out of the Gilded Age, full of golden statues and accessories that are more gaudy than glam – and don’t even get us started on President Donald Trump’s plans for the East Wing overhaul. But we’re old enough to remember a time when the People’s House actually looked like people lived there. A time when we could use terms like “quiet luxury” and “modern sophistication” to describe the style – the time we fondly recall as the Obama years.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 5 Best Men’s and 5 Best Women’s Looks from the Met Gala 2025 To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video 5 Best Men’s and 5 Best Women’s Looks from the Met Gala 2025

During his eight years in office, former President Barack Obama spent a lot of his time speaking to the American people from various corners of the White House, including the Oval Office, the East Room and the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

But after a long day of meetings with world leaders, members of Congress and cabinet members, our Forever President spent a good deal of his downtime in a special corner of the White House – after having dinner with First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters, Malia and Sasha, of course. The Treaty Room is located on the second floor of the White House, which has traditionally been home to the First Family’s private living space.

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 2: In this photo provided by the White House, President Barack Obama makes a midterm election night phone call to U.S. Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) from his Treaty Room office in the White House residence, November 2, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

The room is already full of amazing American history. One of the highlights is a large desk – the place where then-President William McKinley signed The Treaty of Paris, ending the Spanish-American War in 1898 and where former President John F. Kennedy signed the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1963.

With the help of designer Michael S. Smith, the Obamas put their personal touch on the space during their time in the White House, adding artwork, furniture pieces and other accessories that reflected their refined style and taste, including textured wallpaper and a beautifully rich, gold velvet sofa. And at the heart of the room was a statement work of art, “Butterfly,” a 1976 painting by Susan Rothenberg on loan from the National Gallery of Art.

Barack Obama in the White House.

The painting in the background is Butterfly by American artist Susan Rothenberg.



Rothenberg's comments on her horse paintings: she had "ambiguous feelings" about the subject, which became a "vehicle for certain kinds of emotions." Later works in… pic.twitter.com/z7d5OwdPzS — Elle Lookbook (@EvaLovesDesign) January 7, 2026

In a video tour of the space, President Obama said The Treaty Room was his preferred place to review briefings, read letters sent to him by the American people, and write many of the speeches that made his time in office so memorable. A self-described “night owl,” Obama found it to be a quiet place to get things done, while staying close to his family.

But when he wasn’t working, the Treaty Room was also a hangout where Obama often watched his beloved Chicago Bulls with his family on the large-screen television mounted on the wall.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: In this handout provided by the White House, U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama with their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House July 17, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

One Instagram user described Obama’s cozy presidential man cave perfectly in two words, writing, “So classy.”