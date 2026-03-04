Rapper Monaleo Reveals The Heartbreaking Health Emergency That Interrupted Her Tour

Monaleo at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Rapper Monaleo, who released the unofficial official Black History Month anthem “Sexy Soulaan” in September 2025, is breaking her silence about her recently canceled tour stops. But the shocking reason she’s giving for not taking the stage is sparking an important conversation around women’s reproductive health.

If you didn’t know, Monaleo is currently on tour as part of the promotion for her album “Who Did the Body?” which was released in October 2025. She reportedly had highly anticipated, upcoming shows in Memphis and New Orleans, but in a post to X/Twitter on Tuesday, she revealed that she had to cancel due to health reasons. More specifically, she shared with her fans that she suffered severe pain due to an inflamed ovarian cyst “the size of a softball,” that ended up forcing her into emergency surgery.

To make matters even worse, by the time the surgery was over, she was left with just one ovary and one fallopian tube. For additional context, the “Beating Down Yo Block” rapper is just 24 years old.

“I’m sorry yall. I’m upset about having to cancel my shows and did not expect this to happen. Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen. Took some pain meds 2 hours went by the pain got worse . I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up . Worst pain ever fr,” she said in her post to X/Twitter.

I’m sorry yall . I’m upset about having to cancel my shows and did not expect this to happen. Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen. Took some pain meds 2 hours went by the pain got worse . I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound… — MONALEO 🎀 (@themonaleo) March 4, 2026

She continued: “I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen. Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process.”

As March is Women’s History Month, her message couldn’t come at a more important time. It serves as a reminder—especially for Black women to make their reproductive health a priority. According to Planned Parenthood, Black women are disproportionately affected by PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), a hormonal imbalance that happens when the ovaries create excess hormones. The Society of Women’s Health Research noted that most women with PCOS are diagnosed in their 20s and 30s and that Black women are unfortunately “underdiagnosed and disproportionately affected by PCOS.” As a result, that puts them at an “increased risk of developing diabetes, uterine bleeding, cardiovascular disease, and psychological comorbidities.”

Thinking about those staggering stats, hearing that the “Ranchero” rapper had to deal with a softball-sized cyst, insane pain levels, and losing an ovary and a fallopian tube at this young age is heartbreaking and hard to fathom.

Monaleo concluded her post by saying that while she was still hospitalized in Memphis, she was ready to get back home to start her recovery. She also thanked her fans for spending their time and money to see her, adding that a refund process would be getting dished out soon.

In a follow-up post, she urged her fans to listen to their bodies if and when something feels off.

Sharing this info to be transparent with the ones who truly support me . Context matters! Just wanted yall to understand i wouldn’t abruptly cancel tour shows if it wasn’t severe. also i truly care about yall and know yall care about my wellbeing. Nothing to hide life happens !! — MONALEO 🎀 (@themonaleo) March 4, 2026

“Sharing this info to be transparent with the ones who truly support me. Context matters! Just wanted yall to understand i wouldn’t abruptly cancel tour shows if it wasn’t severe. also i truly care about yall and know yall care about my wellbeing. Nothing to hide life happens!!” she said.

She continued: “Also taking this as an opportunity to tell yall to again , listen to your body!!!!!!! if something feels off IT IS!!!!!”