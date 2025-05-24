North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation's Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week

2 / 12
North Carolina Karen Boards School Bus Full of Children, Shouts N-Word at Black Girl, Messes Around and Finds Out
What business does a 35-year-old woman have cussing out a Black middle schooler? This North Carolina Karen’s whole racist tirade got caught on video. Her behavior was so nasty, the authorities had to get involved. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The viral video of Denzel Washington confronting the photographer who tested his patience at Cannes continues to pull comments on social media, but now we have a good idea of what he actually said. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More
Pardoned Capitol Rioter Who Threatened to Blow Up Obama’s House Caught Red-Handed on His Own Livestream
On the latest episode of “Jan. 6 rioters in trouble with the law... again,” Taylor Taranto is finally facing the music after a series of careless decisions and violent threats led him right back in front of a federal judge. The 39-year-old was one of the 1,500 Capitol insurrectionists pardoned by President Donald Trump this year, but despite being given a second chance, Taranto couldn’t resist getting in trouble. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Black Twitter Responds to FAMU Electing ‘MAGA Marva’ Johnson as Its New President, and It’s Far From Pretty...
Welp... It’s happening. After concerns that historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are being attacked by President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda, one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the deep South has selected a new president with direct ties to the MAGA movement. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Two Louisiana families are grieving after experiencing two heartbreaking tragedies on the same night. Engaged couple Alexus Lee and John “JR” Collins were preparing to celebrate one of the happiest days of their lives before their love story was cut short by the unthinkable. - Angela Johnson Read More
Last week, a Houston man was innocently asked to help someone move some furniture out of their house. Not thinking anything of it, the man went over and started moving boxes - until he came across a heavy one that contained a frightening discovery. Now, police are saying the contents were the missing piece to a murder. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The Black social media-verse has been ablaze with reaction to the burning down of Nottoway Plantation in White Castle, La. Officials believe the cause of the 160-year-old structure’s destruction may have been electrical. But it is a place of history, and what was lost despite what it represented was a window into the past that allows us to examine what the place really was. So here are some things you should understand about the now-burned Nottoway Plantation: - Madison J. Gray Read More
The city of St. Louis is witnessing the consequences of President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in real time. And to be expected, it’s the city’s Black residents and other vulnerable groups who are suffering the most. - Phenix S Halley Read More
What was meant to be a relaxing solo camping trip became a fight for survival for one Georgia woman after her three-day excursion turned into a nearly three-week test of her tenacity in the California mountains. Tiffany Slaton’s parents reported her missing on April 29 after not hearing from her for nine days. - Angela Johnson Read More