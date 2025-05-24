North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation's Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week

Tramell Tillman Talks Sparring with Tom Cruise and Bringing That Severance Heat to Mission: Impossible
News

A collection of our best posts of the week in news.

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Screenshot: Instagram, Metropolitan Police Department, GoFundMe, YouTube, abcnews.go, Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images), Jemal Countess (Getty Images), Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Dukas/Christian Heeb/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), Michael Swensen (Getty Images)
North Carolina Karen Boards School Bus Full of Children, Shouts N-Word at Black Girl, Messes Around and Finds Out

North Carolina Karen Boards School Bus Full of Children, Shouts N-Word at Black Girl, Messes Around and Finds Out

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Screenshot: Instagram

What business does a 35-year-old woman have cussing out a Black middle schooler? This North Carolina Karen’s whole racist tirade got caught on video. Her behavior was so nasty, the authorities had to get involved. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Washington Said To The Photographer Who Tried Him At Cannes

Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Washington Said To The Photographer Who Tried Him At Cannes

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

The viral video of Denzel Washington confronting the photographer who tested his patience at Cannes continues to pull comments on social media, but now we have a good idea of what he actually said. - Mahalia Otshudy Read More

Pardoned Capitol Rioter Who Threatened to Blow Up Obama’s House Caught Red-Handed on His Own Livestream

Pardoned Capitol Rioter Who Threatened to Blow Up Obama’s House Caught Red-Handed on His Own Livestream

Taylor Taranto
Taylor Taranto
Screenshot: Metropolitan Police Department

On the latest episode of “Jan. 6 rioters in trouble with the law... again,” Taylor Taranto is finally facing the music after a series of careless decisions and violent threats led him right back in front of a federal judge. The 39-year-old was one of the 1,500 Capitol insurrectionists pardoned by President Donald Trump this year, but despite being given a second chance, Taranto couldn’t resist getting in trouble. - Phenix S Halley Read More

This Memphis Woman Was Celebrating College Graduation When Her Vacation Took a Tragic Turn

This Memphis Woman Was Celebrating College Graduation When Her Vacation Took a Tragic Turn

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Screenshot: GoFundMe

A Memphis graduate is fighting for her life after a celebratory trip took a horrifying turn. Hannah Smith graduated summa cum laude on May 3 from Miles College located in Alabama. She and a friend traveled to the Bahamas to celebrate, then the unthinkable happened. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Black Twitter Responds to FAMU Electing ‘MAGA Marva’ Johnson as Its New President, and It’s Far From Pretty...

Black Twitter Responds to FAMU Electing ‘MAGA Marva’ Johnson as Its New President, and It’s Far From Pretty...

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Welp... It’s happening. After concerns that historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are being attacked by President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda, one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the deep South has selected a new president with direct ties to the MAGA movement. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on the Same Night, Leaving a 4-Year-Old Son

Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on the Same Night, Leaving a 4-Year-Old Son

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Screenshot: YouTube

Two Louisiana families are grieving after experiencing two heartbreaking tragedies on the same night. Engaged couple Alexus Lee and John “JR” Collins were preparing to celebrate one of the happiest days of their lives before their love story was cut short by the unthinkable. - Angela Johnson Read More

A Stranger Helping a Man Move a Box Discovers a Dead Body Inside, and Then Things Get Worse...

A Stranger Helping a Man Move a Box Discovers a Dead Body Inside, and Then Things Get Worse...

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Photo: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

Last week, a Houston man was innocently asked to help someone move some furniture out of their house. Not thinking anything of it, the man went over and started moving boxes - until he came across a heavy one that contained a frightening discovery. Now, police are saying the contents were the missing piece to a murder. - Kalyn Womack Read More

5 Things You Should Know About the Nottoway Plantation’s Horrid Legacy

5 Things You Should Know About the Nottoway Plantation’s Horrid Legacy

USA, Deep South, Louisiana, Nottoway Plantation &amp; Resort
USA, Deep South, Louisiana, Nottoway Plantation & Resort
Photo: Dukas/Christian Heeb/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The Black social media-verse has been ablaze with reaction to the burning down of Nottoway Plantation in White Castle, La. Officials believe the cause of the 160-year-old structure’s destruction may have been electrical. But it is a place of history, and what was lost despite what it represented was a window into the past that allows us to examine what the place really was. So here are some things you should understand about the now-burned Nottoway Plantation: - Madison J. Gray Read More

As Tornado Rips St. Louis, Black Neighborhoods Faced Silence After FEMA Was Nowhere to Be Found

As Tornado Rips St. Louis, Black Neighborhoods Faced Silence After FEMA Was Nowhere to Be Found

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Photo: Michael Swensen (Getty Images)

The city of St. Louis is witnessing the consequences of President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in real time. And to be expected, it’s the city’s Black residents and other vulnerable groups who are suffering the most. - Phenix S Halley Read More

How This Black Georgia Woman’s 3-Day Solo Camping Trip Turned Into a Weeks-Long Fight for Survival

How This Black Georgia Woman’s 3-Day Solo Camping Trip Turned Into a Weeks-Long Fight for Survival

Image for article titled North Carolina Karen Spouts N-Word on School Bus Full of Students, Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Said in Cannes, Memphis Woman Suffers Tragic Accident While Celebrating College Graduation, Louisiana Couple Dies in Two Separate Car Crashes on Same Day, 5 Things About Nottoway Plantation&#39;s Horrid Legacy and More News From the Week
Screenshot: abcnews.go

What was meant to be a relaxing solo camping trip became a fight for survival for one Georgia woman after her three-day excursion turned into a nearly three-week test of her tenacity in the California mountains. Tiffany Slaton’s parents reported her missing on April 29 after not hearing from her for nine days. - Angela Johnson Read More

