A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard's: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won't

If a fight is what the president wants, he’s poking at the right bear! Much of the nation’s powerful entities are complying with President Donald Trump’s efforts to censure history, control teachings in schools and even deport university students. But Harvard University is taking a stand.

The Ivy League school became the first and only college to sue the president. In the suit, Harvard called out the administration’s ongoing attacks amid concerns of institutional oversight, independence and federal funding, according to CNN. In response to Harvard’s defiance, Trump continues to threaten to revoke federal funding from any college going against him. Now, Harvard stands as a lone wolf, and there’s one clear reason why.

According to the university’s website, the Ivy League school has an endowment worth $53.2 billion... that’s billion with a “B.” If you’re unaware, an endowment is the rainy day fund schools have in order to help sustain college life. The federal budget helps to contribute to endowments nationwide, but that’s already on top of donations from sponsors, outside organizations and alumni.

Now, get your calculators out... Harvard received more than $4.4 billion in federal funding since 2017, the start of Trump’s first term, according to FOX News. But that’s barely a dent in Harvard’s wallet. If the government never gave Harvard federal funding over the last seven years, the school’s total endowment would’ve still been $366 billion.

Harvard has the biggest endowment of any college in the U.S., and as you can expect, with more money comes more freedom. You know who doesn’t have the same privilege...? Our historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), which rely heavily on the federal government for financial assistance.

Any threat to their funding would have astronomical consequences for the thousands of Black students chasing their degree, which is presumably why no HBCU has joined in on Harvard’s efforts. With that in mind, The Root is taking a look at the endowments of Black colleges and comparing the risks to that of Harvard, the nation’s oldest and richest university.