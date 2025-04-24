A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her... Until Police Showed Her
A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard's: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won't

Race Matters

Race Matters

A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard's: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won't

Harvard has the biggest endowment of any American college, and with more money comes more freedom...

By
Phenix S Halley
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Scott Eisen (Getty Images)

If a fight is what the president wants, he’s poking at the right bear! Much of the nation’s powerful entities are complying with President Donald Trump’s efforts to censure history, control teachings in schools and even deport university students. But Harvard University is taking a stand.

The Ivy League school became the first and only college to sue the president. In the suit, Harvard called out the administration’s ongoing attacks amid concerns of institutional oversight, independence and federal funding, according to CNN. In response to Harvard’s defiance, Trump continues to threaten to revoke federal funding from any college going against him. Now, Harvard stands as a lone wolf, and there’s one clear reason why.

According to the university’s website, the Ivy League school has an endowment worth $53.2 billion... that’s billion with a “B.” If you’re unaware, an endowment is the rainy day fund schools have in order to help sustain college life. The federal budget helps to contribute to endowments nationwide, but that’s already on top of donations from sponsors, outside organizations and alumni.

Now, get your calculators out... Harvard received more than $4.4 billion in federal funding since 2017, the start of Trump’s first term, according to FOX News. But that’s barely a dent in Harvard’s wallet. If the government never gave Harvard federal funding over the last seven years, the school’s total endowment would’ve still been $366 billion.

Harvard has the biggest endowment of any college in the U.S., and as you can expect, with more money comes more freedom. You know who doesn’t have the same privilege...? Our historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), which rely heavily on the federal government for financial assistance.

Any threat to their funding would have astronomical consequences for the thousands of Black students chasing their degree, which is presumably why no HBCU has joined in on Harvard’s efforts. With that in mind, The Root is taking a look at the endowments of Black colleges and comparing the risks to that of Harvard, the nation’s oldest and richest university.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

North Carolina A&T University - $202 Million

North Carolina A&T University - $202 Million

N.C. A&T: Amazing Students Lead the Way

In 2024, the university made history becoming the top public HBCU with the largest endowment. Standing at $202 million, according to the school’s website, NCAT’s endowment helps to support campus facilities, educational programs and day to day living. In total, the school has 14,311 students, making NCAT the HBCU with the highest enrollment.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Morehouse College - $275 Million

Morehouse College - $275 Million

Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage (Getty Images)

The all-male HBCU has produced countless greats like Martin Luther King Jr. and Spike Lee. Morehouse College uses its endowment of $275 million to support programs at the college which directly benefit students and campus life, according to its 2023 endowment report. 

“In order to attract and retain young men worthy of the Morehouse experience, we will need to grow our endowment to $1.5 Billion,” according to President David Thomas. “If Morehouse is to continue remaining competitive with other elite private, liberal arts schools, we need to be able to ensure that we have the scholarships, support services, and academic resources.”

Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Spelman College - $500 Million

Spelman College - $500 Million

Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Ranked as the best HBCU in the nation, Spelman College is dedicated to the success of Black women. The institution’s endowment averages around $500 million each year, according to Spelman’s board chair, Lovette Russell. The university, like Morehouse, has a five-year plan to raise its endowment 100 percent, in order to actively compete with white colleges and universities across the country.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Meharry Medical College - $179 Million

Meharry Medical College - $179 Million

A Day In The Life at Meharry Medical College

The medical school located in Nashville, along with all other HBCUs, educates half of all Black doctors in the U.S., according to the school’s website. In early 2024, their endowment was listed at $179 million. But after a sizable donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Meharry’s endowment nearly doubled it.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Norfolk State University - $81.5 Million

Norfolk State University - $81.5 Million

Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Small but mighty Norfolk State University is gradually increasing its endowment. By the end of 2022, the school announced its endowment stood at about $81.5 million. This was a 140 percent increase from the year before, according to Data USA.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Howard University - $1.03 Billion

Howard University - $1.03 Billion

Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Maybe it’s no mistake that both Harvard and Howard University are both “HU.” Howard, which is located in the nation’s capital, is also called “the Mecca” after their well-known efforts to preserve Black history and provide spaces for intellectual conversations. Out of all 107 HBCUs, Howard is the only whose endowment reaches over $1 billion, according to Pensions & Investments. Despite Howard University making history, Harvard’s endowment is still 50 times larger than the HBCU.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Virginia State University - $101 Million

Virginia State University - $101 Million

VSU HOMECOMING 2024 GAME DAY EXPERIENCE

In 2024, Virginia State University ranked no. 7 on the list of highest HBCU endowments, according to the school’s website. This exceeded the national average of endowment funding per HBCU student, which was $22,903. On the flip side, the richest university in the country, Harvard, spends average $7 million per student each year, according to FOX News.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Florida A&M University - $358 Million

Florida A&M University - $358 Million

Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Last year, Florida A&M University received a donation almost double that of its previous endowment of $121 million, according to the Capitolist. It was with this $237 million gift from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and its CEO Gregory Gerami that catapulted the school into newer heights. Now, the FAMU’s endowment sits at $358 million.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Hampton University - $349 Million

Hampton University - $349 Million

Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

Ever since being founded in 1868, Hampton University— previously Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute— has remained a pillar for Black excellence. According to a 2023 report by Inside Higher Ed, Hampton University previously had an endowment worth $349 million. The university, which is located in Virginia, has received several donations over the years to contribute to its growing endowment.

Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Morgan State University - $101 Million

Morgan State University - $101 Million

Image for article titled A List of HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard&#39;s: The Real Reason Why Harvard Can Sue Trump and Black Colleges Won&#39;t
Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

In 2020, the university reported its endowment was almost $40 million. Since then, a pandemic and President Joe Biden’s term have both passed. Now, Way Maker Journal reports Morgan State University’s endowment is around $101 million. This increase could partially be attributed to the across the board HBCU endowment increase of 2020 to 2022.

12 / 12