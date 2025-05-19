Black Twitter Responds to FAMU Electing 'MAGA Marva' Johnson as Its New President, and It's Far From Pretty...

Welp... It’s happening. After concerns that historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are being attacked by President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda, one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the deep South has selected a new president with direct ties to the MAGA movement.

Florida A&M University’s board selected Marva Johnson as its 13th president. She has no direct ties to any HBCU or any experience in higher education, but that’s not even the best part! To make matters worse, Johnson previously served as a co-chair on one of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ transition committees and was Board of Education chair for eight years under former Governor Rick Scott, according to her FAMU bio.

To sum it up, Johnson, a Black woman, is a well-known MAGA ally, and folks are pissed.

“To be considered for the opportunity to lead this storied institution is the honor of a lifetime,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “I will approach this role with bold vision − focused on student success, innovation, and national prominence − while building strong bridges with the FAMU community and honoring the legacy that makes this university so special.”

The FAMU community isn’t taking this without a fight. A petition called “FAMU Deserves Better: Students and Alumni Oppose Marva Johnson for FAMU President” on Change.org has over 13,900 signatures.

So after news broke of Johnson’s win, people had a lot to say about what this means for the future of FAMU. On X, @jazzvjack wrote, “Shame on the FAMU board for electing a literal maga [coon] to be the president of a literal HBCU.”

“The students have spoken, the alumni have spoken, faculty and staff have spoken,” FAMU Student Body President Zayla Bryant said. “History has its eyes on us, and I would be remiss if I were to take my position in vain and not vote to be the voice [for students],” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

But while HBCU communities continue to mourn FAMU’s new leadership, other folks online were hilariously concerned about one thing. “That wig. that makeup. yep, she’s one,” @jaedidastoo said.

Another user, @mesidotcom, tweeted “We can tell by the wig.” @je_suis_tnt joked that Johnson’s “wig has crossed many a river.”

Other folks brought up recent attempts by colleges to elect less than popular leadership. @Valentae mentioned how “The University of SC once selected an associate of our Governor with no higher Ed background to be president,” she said referring to former USC President Robert Caslen, who resigned in 2021, according to NPR. “Didn’t end well,” @Valentae continued.

Interestingly enough, FAMU isn’t the only Florida college in the middle of a leadership change. “They are trying to do the same thing at FIU [Florida International University]. No experience at all. just a right-wing bunny,” @Jwayy23 tweeted. User @lili_jo__ tweeted, “Florida really doesn’t care about the youth: their education and their wellbeing.”