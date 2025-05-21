A Stranger Helping a Man Move a Box Discovers a Dead Body Inside, and Then Things Get Worse...

Last week, a Houston man was innocently asked to help someone move some furniture out of their house. Not thinking anything of it, the man went over and started moving boxes - until he came across a heavy one that contained a frightening discovery. Now, police are saying the contents were the missing piece to a murder.

Harris County Sherif Ed Gonzalez said this weekend, authorities arrested Steven Eberly in connection to the May 16 incident. They say the 36-year-old hired a neighbor to help him move some furniture at his home. However, according to Click2Houston, when the two went to grab a heavy box in the driveway, the helping hand noticed something terrifying inside: a dead body.

The medical examiner identified the individual as Luis Silva Mendez, a long-time contractor for Eberly and his girlfriend, per ABC13. The report also said Mendez suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police claim those stab wounds came from the hands of Eberly. Mendez’s wife told ABC13 her husband was at the home installing kitchen cabinets. However, before he left for work, she said he lingered a while as if he knew danger was afoot.

“That morning, he gave me a lot of kisses, and told me he loved me a lot... Like he felt something was going to happen,” said Orfila Sara Lopez.

Police say while at the home, there was an incident between Eberly and Mendez which resulted in the fatal stabbing and ultimate concealment of Mendez’s body inside the moving box. It’s unclear what the motive was behind the killing or what the incident was about.

“This was a strange one,” said the sheriff.

Police said after Eberly’s neighbor noticed Mendez’s remains inside the box, he tried to flee the scene, jumping in the deceased man’s truck that was still parked there. However, police said surveillance footage shows Eberly jumping on the back of the truck as the neighbor drove off, breaking the windows to keep him from getting away.

Eventually, the car crashed and Eberly walked himself back toward his house, dripping with blood from a head injury. However, several bystanders called 911 at that point to report the chaotic scene.

Eberly was arrested for murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to take an officer’s weapon. He was thrown behind bars on a $2 million bond.