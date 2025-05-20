Lip Reader Reveals What Denzel Washington Said To The Photographer Who Tried Him At Cannes

The viral video of Denzel Washington confronting the photographer who tested his patience at Cannes continues to pull comments on social media, but now we have a good idea of what he actually said.

As we previously reported, the Oscar-winning actor was grabbed by the arm not once but twice by a photographer who tried to forcefully get the actor to stand for a picture. Since we can’t hear what the “Training Day” star said, deaf lip reader Jackie G has spilled the tea on Washington’s response.

At the premiere of his new film, while on the red carpet with director Spike Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, 70-year-old Washington was interrupted by a photographer, who reportedly grabbed Washington’s arm, leading Washington to point and tell him to stop.

In the video, the photographer seemingly pulls Washington’s arm the first time to get his attention but that’s when you can see the actor’s smile drop. He then walks towards the cameraman, and according to Jackie G, says: “Hey, you’re the one who grabbed me, right? Let me tell you something. Stop. You ever put your hands on me again, and that’ll be–I’m warning you. You heard me right? Okay.”

As if that first warning wasn’t enough, the photographer went for round two of his mess around and find out antics, but Washington returned with more vigor.

“Stop. Stop. Stop. You got me? Stop,” Jackie G suggests Washington said before successfully freeing himself from the photographers grip.

Denzel’s rep told E! News in a statement that the incident had no effect on a “great evening.”

The comments under the TikTok video were not so understanding, filled with fans defending Washington against the photographer.

“He handled that remarkably well. That dude was way out of line,” wrote one TikTok user.

“The way the tendons of his neck show exactly how much anger he is suppressing here. That man got off easy,” wrote another.

“Yeah this is what the people needed. Denzel wasn’t playing but you ever notice how they never seem to lose a job for this? Embarrassing for Cannes. France cannot just be this,” wrote another.

Other fans had smoke for what looked like an intentional provocation from the photographer:

“That man laughing in my face would send me over the edge,” wrote one user.

“I think they want to push them to make a scene, it’s sad really,” said another.

Luckily, Denzel remained cool—smiled and walked away.